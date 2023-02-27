James Sanders appreciates the importance of Black History Month. Maybe a little more than others. That’s because he’s been an integral part of making some of that history in Greenwood and has internalized its significance.
James, 77, was a pioneer in three areas of life in Greenwood: He was the first Black person hired as a mechanic to work on cotton machines at Mathews Mill; he was the first Black person to join the National Guard; and he was the first Black deputy coroner.
“It’s an honor to be the first,” said James, who has a roomful of memorabilia chronicling his pioneering efforts. “Somebody had to step in that spot so somebody behind me could come into the spot too. If you trust in God and have a strong mind, you can do anything you want to. He will guide you through there.”
James is able to put his accomplishments into perspective and embraces his role as a pioneer. He’s not seeking adulation for himself, but instead wants his achievements to provide a springboard for others’ recognition.
“We’ve got a lot of Blacks out there who have accomplished stuff and they don’t get credit for it,” James said. “Now they’ve taken the history out of schools, and they need to put the history back into the schools.”
James and his wife, Phyllis, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this past October. Phyllis lived on the same street as James when the two were in their early 20s. Phyllis saw him in his yard one day and asked a friend to give James her phone number. James called her, they talked, then they dated for three years before getting married in 1972.
“He’s just a roundabout man,” Phyllis said. “Everybody who knows him seems to like him. He doesn’t do a whole lot of talking. He’s just a nice family person. He has done good with his life.”
James’ life is an important teaching tool. Phyllis said many of today’s children don’t know the numerous contributions Black people have made in building and developing the United States.
“We as Black people have come a long way,” Phyllis said. “I know some white people still don’t like Blacks, and some Blacks still don’t like whites; but then we are just one people. We all share the same blood, so that’s why it’s very important for us to know our history and know each other.”
James, a Greenwood native, graduated from segregated Brewer High School in 1966. He later worked at Mathews Mill as a “fixer” on cotton machines before volunteering for the Army in 1968.
He completed basic training at Fort Jackson and then went to Fort Gordon in Georgia for advanced individual training. He was stationed in Germany for three months before heading to Vietnam, where he fought in the Chu Lai area as a member of the 523rd Signal Battalion.
“Most of my (high school) class had already gone to Vietnam,” James said. “My uncle was already in the military, so I wanted to follow his pattern. It was patriotism. It was what I wanted to do. God gave me the strength, and that’s what I did. It was a good experience. I learned a lot. It was survival, really what it was.”
He returned home — with some post-traumatic stress — to a county whose people had started to grow weary of the war. In the stead of a seemingly faceless government, veterans took the brunt of people’s anger and insults.
“When we came back from Vietnam, they treated us like dogs,” said James, who was inducted into Greenwood’s Veterans Hall of Heroes four years ago. “Then years later, they finally started saying ‘welcome home.’”
Upon his return to the U.S., James went back to the mill to work for another year and a half. By that time, more Black mechanics had been hired. It was a turning of the wheels.
In 1972, James decided he wanted to join the National Guard in Greenwood. The problem was that the Guard in Greenwood wasn’t taking Black people.
That didn’t stop a man of many firsts.
“They didn’t want any Blacks at the time,” James said. “But I was military, and they couldn’t deny me.”
James later worked for Self Regional Medical Center — then known as Self Memorial Hospital — in the kitchen, in housekeeping and later in maintenance from 1973 until his retirement in 2009.
He also spent 22 years with the coroner’s office, becoming the first Black person to fill that role in 1992. He said the presence of a Black person in a Black community following a death was important.
“It showed them that a Black can do just as good as a white can do,” James said. “Somebody had to open the gate.”
Contact staff writer Greg K. Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.