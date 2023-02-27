James Sanders appreciates the importance of Black History Month. Maybe a little more than others. That’s because he’s been an integral part of making some of that history in Greenwood and has internalized its significance.

James, 77, was a pioneer in three areas of life in Greenwood: He was the first Black person hired as a mechanic to work on cotton machines at Mathews Mill; he was the first Black person to join the National Guard; and he was the first Black deputy coroner.

