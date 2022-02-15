The farmers can stay.
The Greenwood County Farmers Market will not be moving from its current building, even with the renovations coming to the Wilbanks Sports Complex.
Tuesday's Greenwood County Council meeting packed the library's veterans auditorium with guests coming to speak out and show their support for the farmers market staying in its current location. Plans to renovate the Wilbanks complex came with design drafts that proposed turning the farmers market building into maintenance storage and putting the farmers market outside on a lawn.
The market's supporters rallied to let council know that didn't sit well with them. On Tuesday, they filled the veterans auditorium while council member Robbie Templeton explained how the plans shifted based on their feedback.
The Wilbanks Sports Complex renovation is set to cost about $10.1 million.
"This has been a two-year process that started with us taking inventory of basically everything we have in Greenwood County," Templeton said of the parks and recreation renovations. "We have 80 acres out there, and we were trying to find the best use that we can."
He shared the finalized plans propose to county council. The five central baseball fields will be renovated with a new restroom and concessions facility at the center, along with three other baseball fields. There will be four new multi-purpose fields, styled after soccer and football fields, with one of them being a championship field near the entrance of the complex.
The complex's tennis courts will be resurfaced and will be joined by a new pickleball court. An ADA-accessible playground will be installed, along with two new adult fitness areas and restroom facilities. The farmers market, he said, will stay exactly where it is — and council member Edith Childs added it will be touched up, repainted and repaired.
"Now would be a good time to clap," Templeton said to the crowd, which applauded. "We're hopeful that with the money we've got, we'll be able to do everything we want to do in phase one."
The plans for the complex were unanimously approved, and several farmers market supporters thanked council for its support.
"The goal of all these people is good health," Susie Culbertson said. "I can't think of a better place to have a farmers market that is bringing you fresh, homegrown fruits and vegetables, to add to that health."
Mattie Christopher, who makes and sells fried pies at the market, said she was grateful for the chance to keep vending indoors.
"I deal with enough flies inside," she said, to laughter from the crowd.
Council also approved second reading on an ordinance redrawing the county's electoral districts, which determines the area each member of council represents. Redistricting happens after each U.S. Census, when demographic data comes in and reflects changes in Greenwood's make-up.
The biggest consideration in reapportioning districts is to keep them in line with the Voting Rights Act and other election laws that ensure each person's vote counts the same as any other's.
"When we got the census numbers in late September, there were deviations between the populations in the districts that were up to 16.25%," County Attorney Carson Penney said. "By state law, we have to get to 10% deviation, so that means we have to bring everybody's population within their districts closer together."
The new map is down to a 6.93 deviation range, which describes the difference in the total population between the largest and smallest districts. Council unanimously approved this reading of the redistricting ordinance, with third and final reading scheduled for March 1.
In other business:
- County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said accommodations tax revenues are about 12% higher at this point in the fiscal year than the same time last year, although still not to pre-pandemic levels. Building permits are up, and the county transportation provided through McCormick Area Transit continues to grow its user base.
- Council unanimously passed second reading on rezoning three properties on Wheatfield Drive and Rock Church Road from light industrial to single-family residential. A representative for the owners said they plan to build modular homes there, across from the Impresa modular home factory. The homes will serve as models for hosting dignitaries visiting the factory.
- Council approved first reading of an ordinance to grant a fee-in-lieu-of-tax agreement to a company identified only as Project Impresa. Details of the agreement and the company will be made public at a later meeting.