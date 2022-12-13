A walk through Rebekah Timms’ home is a walk through Christmas.
Timms, 87, goes all out for the holiday each year, putting up 10 themed Christmas trees in her house in Lodge Grounds. She does all the decorating herself in what is a family tradition.
“My mother loved Christmas and made it a wonderful experience for the family, and I’ve continued and have done more and more,” Timms said. “I wish she could be here to see all the things I’ve accumulated. I guess its the sentimental joy of bringing out my collection that began when my children were small. My treasures are specifically handmade ornaments my mother made.”
Timms and her mother began working on ornaments in the 1960s and ‘70s. She was home a lot after having twins in 1969 and another child in 1970.
“I would get tired and go to bed at night while all the little ones were asleep, and she’d still be up working on sewing and making a Christmas stocking,” Timms said of her mother. “She was a type person who needed to be productive all the time. And she loved doing for other people, and this was her gift.”
Timms, who has four sons, said she would like to see her collection stay together.
“But I’m going to let them worry about that,” she said.
Each year, Timms decorates her trees in a different way. They, along with other Christmas decorations, draw people to her home, which was once on the Christmas Tour of Homes.
“People come every year,” she said. “They can’t wait to come see Becky — Becky, they call me. I have a lot of bridge parties and other little groups. Everybody waits to see the house. That’s what makes me happy — that people enjoy coming. It’s hard work.”
For the first time this year, Timms’ sons helped get the trees and helped put them together. She keeps all the decorations in her garage.
“This all goes to my sweet memories,” Timms said. “It’s not sad nostalgia. It’s pleasant.”
She also has a Charles Dickens village she displays in an 1830s walnut cabinet.
“It has taken a number of years to accumulate these,” she said. “As the grandchildren have grown up, it’s not such a problem. But it used to be. It’s too enticing for little fingers.”
One smaller tree has ornaments with pictures of her children and grandchildren. Another has ornaments that son Chris brought back from places he’s visited, including Italy, Ecuador, Bulgaria, England, France and Hawaii.
For Timms, her entire collection is about family.
“Mother is just a presence in my life to this very day,” Timms said. “It feels good to me to be surrounded by her things.”
Timms makes pictures of her decorations each year.
“I was looking through some of them the other day, and I saw something I might use next year that I had forgotten about,” she said. “My stuff just keeps accumulating.”
Contact staff writer Greg Deal at 864-223-1812 or follow on Twitter @IJDEAL.
