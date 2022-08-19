A family filed a lawsuit and is asking for a federal investigation more than a year after a mentally ill Black man died at the Laurens County jail.

Lawsuit filed by Jarvis Evans' family against Sheriff Don Reynolds

The Rev. Catherine Evans discussed the lawsuit against Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds over her son’s death at a press conference Tuesday alongside attorneys Mark Pepers of Charleston-based The Peper Law Firm and Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Myers, D-Spartanburg, with Henderson Law Group.

Jarvis Evans

The family released this photo of Jarvis Evans, who died July 30, 2021 at the Laurens County jail.
Screenshot 1.png

A deputy grasps Jarvis Evans’s neck in this screen capture of video released by attorneys for Evans’ family.
Screenshot 2.png

Deputies put a partially mesh hood over Jarvis Evans’s head while he’s being booked July 29, 2021 in this screen capture of video released by attorneys for Evans’ family.
Screenshot 3.png

Jarvis Evans responds to being shocked with a stun gun in this screen capture of video released by attorneys for Evans’ family.

