A family filed a lawsuit and is asking for a federal investigation more than a year after a mentally ill Black man died at the Laurens County jail.
The Rev. Catherine Evans discussed the lawsuit against Laurens County Sheriff Don Reynolds over her son’s death at a press conference Tuesday alongside attorneys Mark Pepers of Charleston-based The Peper Law Firm and Rep. Rosalyn Henderson-Myers, D-Spartanburg, with Henderson Law Group.
The lawsuit alleges that 40-year-old Jarvis Johnmichael Evans died July 30, 2021 because he was taken to jail instead of a hospital and was not provided needed medical care. The complaint, filed Monday in Laurens County court, lists three causes of action: negligence, wrongful death and survival claim.
The attorneys said they plan to file a separate lawsuit in federal court against the officers involved, alleging they violated federal law and Jarvis Evans’ rights by repeatedly using a stun gun on him after he was already in a restraining chair with a mesh sack over his head.
In a statement released to the public, Reynolds said he requested a State Law Enforcement Division investigation and a separate internal probe after Jarvis Evans’ death. He acknowledged he was served with the lawsuit and would decline to comment further, but said an attorney will file a response to the complaint in the near future.
That investigation has ended, with local and state prosecutors deciding officers Jared Armstrong, Gerard Hildebrandt and Dillon Miller committed no crime.
While Catherine Evans said she didn’t understand why authorities couldn’t charge officers with assault in connection to her son’s death, Henderson-Myers acknowledged there is no law in South Carolina defining and outlawing excessive force by law enforcement.
“This is yet another example that we need to have a statute like this so that there can be accountability,” Henderson-Myers said.
Catherine Evans said the Laurens County Sheriff’s Office fired three officers in connection to her son’s death. She did not name the officers. When asked if it could confirm the terminations, the sheriff’s office declined to comment.
The reverend also said she insisted her attorneys release video of jailers’ interactions with her son, likening it to Mamie Elizabeth Till-Mobley’s decision to have a public, open casket funeral for her son, Emmett Till, which was meant to show the world the horrors of lynching. That event is often cited as a catalyst for the civil rights movement.
“They are horrible,” she said of the footage, “but the world must see what they did to my son.”
The arrest
Deputies had shown up at least twice before because of Jarvis Evans’ mental health problems — he attempted to overdose on Prozac in December 2018 and told dispatchers in January 2021 that he thought people were trying to poison him — and each time he was taken to a hospital for involuntary commitment, according to the civil filing.
The night of July 29, 2021 seemed it would head to the same conclusion.
In a recorded 911 call partially released by attorneys for the Evans family, Jarvis Evans told dispatchers someone was trying to kill him. The complaint says he told a deputy “my mom got a hit out on me,” then ran about the yard.
Catherine Evans asked Deputy Athens to take her son to the hospital, and Athens planned to comply because of Jarvis Evans’ history of mental illness as well as suspected drug use.
However, the filing said Athens’ supervisor, Sgt. Boyd, had different plans. When Boyd arrived, he had Athens turn off his bodycam.
“The outcome of that purposely unrecorded conversation between Deputy Athens and Sgt. Boyd was that the Decedent would not be taken to the hospital as required by LCSO Policies and Procedures, and instead would be charged with misdemeanor breach of peace and misdemeanor resisting arrest and taken directly to the JDC,” attorneys wrote. “At the time LCSO took custody of Decedent, he was suffering the effects of a severe mental illness and acute drug ingestion.”
At the jail
As deputies bring Jarvis Evans into jail, video shows an officer clutching the back and front of his neck while Jarvis Evans yells, “He’s choking me.” The lawsuit identifies the deputy as Hildebrandt.
Over the next few minutes, officers change his handcuffs, strap him into an emergency restraint chair and put a partially mesh hood, sometimes called a spit hood or sock, over his head.
Such hoods have encountered increasing criticism in recent years after being linked to a handful of deaths, with activists likening them to treatment at Abu Ghraib and worrying they are used mostly as punishment, while proponents defend them as a safety device that protects officers from spitting and biting.
“At no time did Decedent ever attempt to spit on JDC deputies,” the complaint says. “As a form of punishment, however, JDC deputies placed a spit mask over Decedent’s head.”
At one point, Jarvis Evans tells officers, “You’re going to kill me anyway, (expletive). You’re going to hell for that.”
At another, Jarvis Evans asks: “Why are you doing this to me?”
“Maybe if you didn’t come in acting like a complete (expletive) retard, we wouldn’t have to do this to you,” a deputy responded, later calling him “a dumb piece of (expletive).” The lawsuit identifies Armstrong as the officer.
He shows a few idiosyncratic behaviors during his encounter with detention officers, such as incessantly counting aloud the number of officers around him as well as narrating what’s happening to him and the actions of deputies.
After Jarvis Evans’ torso and ankles are restrained to the chair and his hands are handcuffed behind his back, he’s still able to move his knees back and forth, “which frustrated JDC deputies,” the lawyers allege.
It’s followed by what appears to be a deputy using a stun gun on Jarvis Evans at least three times. The lawsuit identifies that deputy as Miller.
After one time being stunned, Jarvis Evans says he’s still alive.
He’s then wheeled into a holding cell where he’s left alone, still wearing the hood.
“Upon locking Decedent in the cell, Decedent ‘continued to yell and thrash around to the point he moved the restraint chair around the toilet and toward the wall. He was sweating profusely, his veins could be seen in his arms, and he was making statements that did not make sense,’” attorneys wrote.
Deputies periodically check on him — the lawsuit notes it’s not at the 15-minute intervals laid out in jail policy. The first three times, deputies noted he was “yelling, thrashing,” the filing said; the fourth time, they wrote “alive, yelling.”
“An indeterminate amount of time later, while a JDC deputy happened to walk by the holding cell, he noticed Decedent was ‘unresponsive with his head laid back in the restraint chair,’” the complaint says. “For the first time since the Decedent arrived at the JDC, JDC deputies finally contacted medical staff and requested medical intervention.”
He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead at 2:59 a.m. on July 30, 2021. The coroner’s office determined he died of a drug overdose.
“On July 30 of last year, I joined that legion of mothers who have lost children because of police brutality or because they were in the custody of law enforcement,” Catherine Evans said during the press conference.
She said the father of five wasn’t the first to die at the Laurens jail, but she wants him to be the last.
“No mother should have to bury her child,” she said. “No 17-year-old should have to stand at his father’s funeral and promise his younger brothers that he is going to take care of them.”