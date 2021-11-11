The now-yellowed Western Union telegrams addressed to Margaret Adair sit in a wooden frame today, memorializing the moment she received the bad news — her husband was reported missing in action.
The first telegram came Sept. 27, 1944 from then-U.S. Adjutant Gen. J.A. Ulio. Army Pfc. John Carrol Adair was reported missing in action since Sept. 6 of that year while serving in Belgium. About two months later, the second telegram came confirming he was taken prisoner by the German government.
Dale Adair was an infant then. He wasn't aware of the turmoil his parents were going through. His father was imprisoned at Stalag VII-A, a Nazi prison camp in southern Bavaria. For three months in the year he spent imprisoned, Dale's father was hospitalized for a battle wound. He was liberated when the U.S. troops marched through in November 1945, about a year after his imprisonment.
Dale was born while his father served overseas. His father's first chance to see him was when he came home to Greenwood and held his 8-month-old son.
"He didn't like to talk about it a lot," said Dawn Phillips, Dale's daughter and John's granddaughter. "Papa didn't talk about it, but he'd tell some stories."
Much of the trauma of being held prisoner for 13 months went unspoken, she said. Dale said when he watched one war-themed TV show, his father would stand up and leave the room. He never talked with his dad about his ordeal.
As Dale grew older, he said he hadn't intended to join the military. The Vietnam War had other plans.
"I was going to be drafted," Dale said. "The big shot in me always used to say 'If Uncle Sam was going to get me, he'd have to come for me.'"
He had no intention of enlisting, but saw everyone he knew that was drafted end up in the Army. He didn't want to be sent to the front lines, so he and wife Gwen went to a recruitment office and he joined the Navy.
"The worst part — we were married already — was leaving," he said. "It's tough when you have to leave your family."
Dale and Gwen had just had their first daughter, and he was about to ship off for 13 months away from his wife and newborn. Dale served most of his time aboard the USS Lynde McCormick, a destroyer that patrolled along the DMZ outside of Da Nang's port.
"I was one of the lucky ones," he said. "You're helping them by doing that, providing that missile fire, but you're away from that front line."
When he returned home, it wasn't to the ticker-tape parades his father and other World War II veterans saw. Service in Vietnam carried a bitter note, Gwen said, but the bonds of military service and having loved ones who enlisted connected the Adair's with other military families.
"It's a proud moment, to have that history of service," Dawn said. "It's just something that you wish was instilled in people today, that patriotism."
Dawn married into that tradition. Her husband, Brent, was already enlisted in the Navy when they married in 1997. He'd go on to serve in operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, but retired in 2003 after 10 years of service.
The legacy of service stretches throughout their family, and while holding the two telegrams detailing her grandfather's capture, Dawn said it's still emotional for her family to talk about their service today.
"On the Fourth of July or when you sing patriotic songs, you just swell up with pride for them all," she said.