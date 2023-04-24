Eight years ago, 26-year-old Emmanuel Quarles disappeared. He was last seen leaving his residence in Pendleton. Now, almost eight years later. his family — who have ties to Greenwood — are continuing to seek justice for their brother, son and friend.
Since then, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office became involved in the case. Upstate activist Bruce Wilson said the family appreciates the attorney general took the initiative to arrest a suspect, 48-year-old Kerry Cobb of Seneca, in connection to Quarles’ death.
Now, in a press conference Monday outside Greenwood City Hall, Wilson said within the past week, Cobb has led the attorney general’s office to what they think are the remains of Emmanuel.
“The family is also appreciative of that because at this time there can be some form of closure. But what good is closure if there is not justice? That’s why the family is with me today. They are seeking justice. We understand that the attorney general’s office has made an agreement with the suspect in this case,” Wilson said. “That agreement, the family completely disagrees with because that agreement would allow the suspect to be let out of prison in less than eight years. Keep in mind that Mr. Quarles has been missing for eight years. You cannot give this man a 15-year sentence knowing that he’s already served three, knowing that he would possibly be out in eight for this death.”
Wilson said Cobb should have told the family eight years ago where Emmanuel’s body was. He noted that Cobb also took his vehicle and set it on fire in an effort to destroy evidence all while knowing where the body was.
“He did not tell law enforcement where the body was. He allowed this family to suffer for more than eight years and then used the body as a bargaining chip to get out of prison. Now the family, with all of this time that has passed, is in disbelief that this man could be out of prison before Emmanuel’s young son leaves middle school,” Wilson said.
The family will attend a plea hearing Thursday where they will stand before a judge and voice their discontent with the plea deal.
Quarles’ sister Priscilla said there will be no justice and that her brother did not deserve what he went through.
“It’s just not right that they would let him off so easy and he’s still saying he doesn’t know what happened. All we want is justice for my brother. That’s why I’m here in place of my mom because she cannot do it. Being his sister, I’ll continue to fight for justice until we get justice for my brother. He would give you the shirt off his back,” Priscilla said.
She said eight years is not enough and it’s not closure. Priscilla described life right now as “like we’re living in hell.”
“Right now, I just feel crushed because I can’t pick up the phone and call him, but we’re going to continue to fight for him,” she said.
