Eyes were on the sky as friends and family of 29-year-old Keyiona Hill released a sea of blue, white and gray balloons in her memory on Friday.
And despite the circumstances, those who knew and loved Hill said she was an all-around good person who was taken too soon.
“Her spirit was just beautiful. I think her spirit was just too beautiful for the world,” KeShin Moore.
Hill died July 8 in a shooting at Uptown Grill. Greenwood police say she was a patron at the bar when Christopher Longshore Jr. opened fire on the business because he’d been kicked out weeks earlier. Longshore, who was out on bond at the time while awaiting trial on four attempted murder counts in a 2017 shooting, has been charged with murder in Hill’s death.
Moore, like Hill, is a licensed practical nurse. Moore said Hill was a factor in choosing her career.
“Even when it came down to test time — just that push and support, that was her,” she said.
Moore said Hill was a great mother and was family oriented, always trying to make it to any event she could. Moore is still trying to understand why Hill died.
“This situation is unreal and unfair because when you think about it, he never should have been out. He shouldn’t have been able to be anywhere near her,” she said.
Jeslyn Thomas Black, who has a son the same age as Hill’s, said the system failed.
“I feel like the judicial system failed her and not just her, but her son Keon and her friends and family,” she said.
Hill’s first cousin, Sherrick Hill, said the balloon release helped give people peace, knowing Hill is resting easy. She called on legislators to put a stop to gun violence.
“We have to somehow put a stop to this. Let people know we need stiffer penalties. He never should have been out — he should have been locked up,” she said. “She would want to love on him (son Keon). She’s going to be watching over him, But we have to work with the community and other people to help curve this gun violence.”
For Bionta Tennant, who spoke to Hill the night she was killed, she remembered her friend as someone she would look up to.
“She’s definitely life of the party, always called to check on you. I actually was supposed to have surgery the Friday she passed and I talked to her at 9:32 p.m. because she called to see how my recovery was going. She always made sure her friends were in a good mental state,” she said.
Tennant added that she doesn’t want to wish things upon anyone, but wants the man responsible to know what he did to Hill’s friends and family.
“When he took her away he really did damage to her friends and family and most of all her son. I have to watch her son with this expression asking questions that we don’t know how to answer,” she said. “She has always supported me and I’m really going to miss her and I wish it was under other circumstances, but she is really going to be missed.”
Tashina White had known Hill since she was 18 and said Hill was like a sister she never had.
“She was a great person all around — great person, great smile. She loved to have a good time, loved to go out and enjoy herself and take care of her son. Being here today, I knew it meant a lot to her. I know she’s smiling down on us,” she said. “He just never should have been out. He should have never been on the streets. He’s going to get what he deserves so. ... My baby got justice and that’s all that matters. She’s gonna get her justice.”