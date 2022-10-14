“Why they take my baby from me?” a grieving mother cries out Friday to a crowd of friends and family donning red, white, and blue balloons, which were released in memory of Venson Leon Edwards Jr., who was killed Oct. 8 on Taggart Avenue.
Authorities have charged one person, 27-year-old Marcus Fitzgerald “Po Boy” Woods, with murder in Edwards’ death.
While hearts were heavy Friday evening, the people who knew and loved Edwards, or “Pig” as many knew him, reflected on the kind of person he was.
“His grandmother gave him that nickname. She said he was real big and eats everything and so they started calling him ‘Pig’ or ‘Pig Pig,’ and he called the kids (Emery and Amarra) the little piglets,” said Edwards' fiancé, Latasha Wardlaw.
Wardlaw said she wanted people to remember Edwards as a great father, or as she saw him, an "everyday dad" who had the biggest heart.
“He was funny, loving, supportive of everybody and everything, hardworking, sensitive — a lot of people didn’t see that side of him, but he was,” she said.
Now, Wardlaw is trying to navigate life without Edwards and explaining to their kids where their dad is.
“It was senseless. He actually thought that person was his friend and for him to lose his life over a T-shirt when he was trying to support that person is just senseless. He didn’t deserve that and I want everybody to know that he may have a past, but he was a changed man. His children changed him and any and everybody who knew him can vouch for that,” she said.
Wardlaw’s father, Mack Wardlaw, loved Edwards like a son.
“He loved his kids and I know he loved my daughter. He and I talked regularly, most of the time every day, sometimes two or three times a day. He was a good guy,” he said.
Those conversations, he added, often revolved around Edwards asking for life advice.
“For some reason, he thought I was the perfect family guy and he talked about how that’s what he wanted to be — just asked for advice on different things,” he said.
Like his daughter, Wardlaw called the killing senseless and suggested one of the first steps to making a change would be for people to get out and vote and to make some changes to laws.
“It’s a senseless death. The young man who committed the crime shouldn’t have even been on the streets anyway. He’s committed so many crimes, I just don’t understand it and how they can let people like him roam the streets," he said. "A senseless loss.”
