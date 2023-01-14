It’s been eight weeks since 28-year-old Kenneth Hughes was reported missing, eight weeks that family, friends and volunteers have spent searching for clues that might lead to him.
Everyday Hughes’ family receives calls or texts from people saying they heard something, but as Restoration Ministries Associate Pastor Bill Crenshaw put it, it’s like pouring salt on a wound. The family wants closure, he said — a common theme throughout the night as the community came together to pray over Hughes’ family.
“The biggest thing is we want to know where Kenneth is. Lift up prayers that we will find Kenneth. We want to get to a place where we can bring closure to the family,” he said.
Restoration Ministries Pastor Kenneth Rabon said he didn’t have the privilege of knowing much about Hughes, but wondered what type of person he was.
“His likes and dislikes, hobbies, who were the closest people in his life, humanize him and realize he was a person,” he said.
He was a person — not perfect by any means. He had battles and he had victories. Despite what obstacles he may have faced, Rabon said no family deserved to go through what the Hughes family is going through.
“Some are hanging onto hope that Kenneth is alive, and we’ll find him someday and there’s some rational explanation for all of this. I say to continue to hope and have faith but also know this, things don’t always go the way we plan, and we don’t always get the answers we want,” Rabon said.
Rhonda Crenshaw, Hughes’ aunt, hopes they can get the answers they want and deserve so they can move forward and begin the healing process.
“We just know somebody knows where he is and we just want them to come forward and give us closure as a family. This is one of the hardest things we’ve had to deal with. We’ve had several deaths in the family, but this is one of the worst things,” she said.
Severe storms passing through Greenwood tried to put a damper on the vigil, but despite the weather — and a brief power outage — Crenshaw said the turnout was great.
“People have really been supportive, and we appreciate that. There’s been so many searches. People have put in countless hours searching the water, the woods — anytime they get tips they would go there,” she said.
She added that amid any speculation of what happened, at this point it doesn’t matter. Their main priority? Find Kenneth’s body so they can have closure and end the search.
Loudwater Outfitters owner Michael Hubbard said he believes someone knows what happened to Hughes.
“It’s just one small detail that is being left out, I believe. We just want to find his remains and give them closure,” he said.
Hubbard noted that while people might point fingers, he said they don’t accuse anybody of anything. He reached out to the person who was the last person to see Hughes to do an interview on more than one occasion, but he declined the offer.
“We like to give people the opportunity to give their side of the story,” Hubbard said.
Since they have been working on Hughes’ case, Loudwater Outfitters has invested about $10,000 in the search. Hubbard said he isn’t doing this for himself, but because he enjoys helping people and feels strongly about what he’s doing.
“The growth is happening fast. If there are any businesses or anybody who believes in what we’re doing — it doesn’t have to be money — just support or sending us different cases, equipment or boats they’re no longer using, we’ll be grateful for. I say that because it helps us get out there,” he said.
