It’s been eight weeks since 28-year-old Kenneth Hughes was reported missing, eight weeks that family, friends and volunteers have spent searching for clues that might lead to him.

Everyday Hughes’ family receives calls or texts from people saying they heard something, but as Restoration Ministries Associate Pastor Bill Crenshaw put it, it’s like pouring salt on a wound. The family wants closure, he said — a common theme throughout the night as the community came together to pray over Hughes’ family.

Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993.