The last candidate to file for the race to fill Steve Brown’s Greenwood County Council seat got his application in about two hours before filing ended.
Sloan Griffin Jr., 59, is a retired Army and National Guard veteran who runs the Ideal Shoe Shop, which has been in his family for nearly 60 years. He said he earned the moniker “Mr. Shoe” for his work selling and repairing shoes there.
“This is more like a hobby to me, because I’m already retired,” he said. “I got very interested in public service over the years. Me and my sons, we always did current events, even when they was growing up.”
Griffin is married to Erica Griffin, who owns and operates a beauty salon. He has four sons and two daughters — one son, Sloan Griffin III, is a town council member in Blythewood.
Although he wanted to run for office sooner, Griffin said he was holding off while Brown was on council. Brown was his neighbor and friend for five years.
Griffin is a Ninety Six native. He said he’s learning about the issues of lakeside communities, since District 5 includes much of Greenwood County’s lake shoreline. He said he wants to look at what’s already mapped out in Greenwood’s future, and focus on bringing in new housing — affordable and high-end. He wants to be an advocate for law enforcement spending more time in communities across the county, and to promote workforce development through transitioning students out of vocational training.
“It’s not about me. See, that’s the problem with our politicians today, once they’re elected they forget they’re working for the people,” he said.
Griffin filed to run as a Democrat, and will face Ron Davenport an Tom Melson in the primary. Jim Medford, Mary Ann Goodman and Dayne Pruitt are vying for the Republican nomination.
The primary election will be Oct. 26, with a runoff scheduled for Nov. 9 if needed. The special election is Dec. 28.