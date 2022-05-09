Butterflies aren’t the only creatures that flit around.
Families gathered at Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont on Saturday to participate in the organization’s butterfly fundraiser. Up to 150 people milled around the grounds, talking, laughing and remembering loved ones as children floated around, tugging in all directions. Some youngsters stood still long enough for small, moistened squares of paper emblazoned with colorful butterflies to transfer the designs onto hands and cheeks.
Parents bought small white boxes that contained one butterfly each. At a signal from a hospice official, children, many of them in their Sunday best, carefully opened the boxes to find butterflies of all colors inside. Newly freed butterflies fluttered around. Some flew off immediately while others perched on fingers before taking off.
Children raced around the grounds, trying to catch up to them, while being warned by family members to cup the butterflies carefully to avoid hurting them.
Before the release, chaplain Brooklynn Smith read from a poem written by one of the longtime supporters of the hospice, encouraging “those who grieve over their loss, Lord, give them comfort.”
Linda Brock said she wrote that poem years ago at the request of a hospice official. The poem also has been used in funerals and devotionals.
“It was none of me; it was all the Lord,” she said after the butterflies were released. She writes poems occasionally, but had never written one before she was saved. You have to work on something. In that case, she said, the words flowed out.
“I hope it’s been a blessing to everyone; it’s a life-giving event,” Brock said of the butterfly release. “This is my tribute to mine and everybody’s mother. …. All these people have lost; now they all celebrate life.”
She and her family have attended the event for 11 years. Her 11-year-old granddaughter, Elaina, has attended each one. A broad smile erupted on Elaina’s face when she opened her package and a butterfly crept up, stretched its wings, looked around and eventually flew off.
Rebecca Goans attended with her two daughters for the first time at the suggestion of some friends. Saturday was eight months to the day that her husband died, she said. Her daughters, like most of the children, raced around the grounds trying to capture butterflies or convince them to perch on their fingers.
“It was really sweet to watch the kids remember him. We talked about how it (the ceremony) is to remember their daddy,” she said.
Her daughters are 3 and 6 years old. Some of the event’s meaning was lost on them, but they looked forward to it. Goans said she is trying to let them have as much of a good time and to enjoy happy moments.
“It was really special to me to watch them enjoy their moment,” Goans said.
Andrea Scott, the hospice’s development manager, said the staff is happy to offer the event. Saturday was the 23rd ceremony.
The reason the hospice has stuck with the butterfly release is simple. Butterflies reflect new birth, she said. They are a good symbol for hospice patients and their families. She thinks the families are appreciative of work done by hospice staff.
Years ago, the organization was the only such one in Greenwood, she said. Now there are several, but the center remains the only nonprofit hospice in the county. As result, all the money stays in the community.
While acknowledging the near-perfect spring weather was pleasant, the butterfly release isn’t the biggest fundraising event for the hospice. The Festival of Trees presented in December is. Scott noted, however, that every event and donation helps.
The hospice had to modify the event for the pandemic. Last year, it presented what she called a “drive-thru” in which people would pick up the small packages containing the butterflies. The crowd Saturday was a return to normal, she said.