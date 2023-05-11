Faith Home Executive Director James Gowan said the proceeds from the nonprofit's first barbecue fundraiser went to building this covered pit smoker, which they use to cook the thousands of pounds of meat for the annual fundraiser.
Thousands of pounds of barbecue will help hundreds of people recover from addiction.
The 51st annual Faith Home BBQ fundraiser is coming next weekend, but not before the faith-based, 12-step addiction recovery organization hosts a craft and vendor show Saturday.
With about 135 beds across four campuses for men and women, the Faith Home keeps a nearly two-week waiting list of about 100 people seeking help with their addiction. Executive Director James Gowan said the group serves about 650 people a year — more than half from Greenwood County — and that waiting list about doubled when the COVID-19 pandemic began.
That demand hasn’t slowed since.
“Isolation was a main issue. AA meetings and NA meetings got shut down, and they tried to do a lot of those online,” he said.
As people became cut off from their communities and others who could support them, they sought help from local recovery organizations. The Faith Home finds nearly 60% of its funding for the free program it offers from its retail stores and cafes, alongside funding from donors, grants and fundraisers.
They also work alongside other local nonprofits such as the United Way, Greenwood County Community Foundation and Self Regional to serve the community.
“This morning, four of our guys are over assisting Meg’s House by moving some furniture and helping clean up,” Gowan said. “Every time somebody reaches out from the community, we try to help. It’s good for our guys and ladies to get involved with the community.”
The fundraising barbecue has become a tradition. Proceeds from the first one went toward building a covered barbecue pit the organization still uses for its cookout. They’re preparing 1,300 pounds of Boston butt, 600 pounds of ribs and 400 pounds of chicken for the barbecue, with plates available starting at 10:30 a.m. May 20, at 144 Faith Home Road and 1420 Montague Ave. Extension.
“It’s as much about letting folks know what we do out here at the Faith Home as it is about raising the money,” Gowan said.
When talking with the public, he tries his best to break the stigma. Addiction can affect people of any background. Gowan himself came to the Faith Home for help in 2012, and after going through the program knew his mission was there. He worked alongside co-founder Aline Barnes through those years, and when she died last year, the board elected him executive director.
“We’ve had pharmacists here, doctors here, lawyers and anywhere in between come to the Faith Home,” he said. “Addiction does not care.”
