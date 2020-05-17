You wouldn’t know by Saturday’s turnout at the 48th Annual Faith Home BBQ Fundraiser that there is a global pandemic.
People were lined up out the door for ribs, hash, barbecue, chicken and all the trimmings. Many attended with face masks because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The home for recovering alcoholics and drug addicts relies on funding from the barbecue and community help to run the home, which has 117 beds and offers an eight-week program.
The fundraiser takes place the third Saturday in May each year.
“This is the best it’s ever been,” Faith Home general manager James Gowan said as he filled plates with heaping portions. “I’m very surprised. We can’t keep up. We’ve sold out of everything right now except some chips.”
It was just past 11 a.m. Plates went on sale at 10:30 a.m.
“We usually go all day and have some left over,” Gowan said. “I’m not really quite sure what’s going on.”
But he has an idea.
“I think people are ready to get out of their house,” he said.
Faith Home purchased the food from Foster’s Wholesale Meats in Belton and cooked it on an open pit.