Facing no primary competition, these candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot By KELLY DUNCAN kduncan@indexjournal.com Jun 4, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save You might not see some candidates on the June 14 ballot. Why? Because we are only voting on party nominees.Those who are running without competition from another party member became de facto nominees when voter registration closed and will be on the November ballot.U.S. HouseJeff Duncan, District 3, Republican (incumbent)S.C. House of RepresentativesChris Salley, District 7, DemocratCraig Gagnon, District 11, Republican (incumbent)Daniel Gibson, District 12, RepublicanAnne Parks, District 12, Democrat (incumbent)Bill Kimler, District 13, DemocratJohn McCravy, District 13, Republican (incumbent)Daniel A. Duncan, District 14, DemocratGreenwood CountyTeresa A. Griffin, County Council District 1, DemocratChip Oncken, County Council District 1, RepublicanMark Allison, County Council District 2, Republican (incumbent)Travis W. Moore, probate judge, Democrat (incumbent)Abbeville CountyBrandon Johnson, County Council District 1, RepublicanBebe Wesson, County Council District 2, RepublicanMark Sumner, probate judge, Republican (incumbent)Betty Watt Cowan, treasurer, Democrat (incumbent)McCormick CountyClarissa Parks, auditor, Democrat (incumbent)Bernie Hamby, County Council District 2, Republican (incumbent)Kathryne “Kitty” Butler, probate judge, Democrat (incumbent)John H. Gray, probate judge, RepublicanMary Gable Shirley, treasurer, Democrat (incumbent) Contact Kelly Duncan at 864-943-5648 or on Twitter @KellyWriter1993. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital honored May 25, 2022 McAlhany retires from Greenwood Capital May 25, 2022 Thirteen honored for loyal service to PTC May 25, 2022 Graduates urged to ‘Stamp Your Work With Excellence’ May 25, 2022 Latest News +6 LEADING OFF: Goldschmidt, Turner try to extend hit streaks Pam Stone: No ifs, ands, or butts 'Flower Power': 'Cinderella': An opportunity that counts — for actors and audience +2 Carl White: You might be green with envy over these dillies Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan drowns in Saluda River at Ware Shoals parkCoroner IDs two men who drowned Monday, Tuesday in Ware ShoalsGreenwood Chamber board ousts Heegan as presidentActor Bo Hopkins, who spent time in Ware Shoals, diesGreenwood woman arrested after reportedly using drugs in front of minorsGreenwood man faces charge he inappropriately touched childLetter to our readers: Index-Journal announces changes to its print scheduleJohnston man faces stolen pistol, drug chargesWare Shoals council discusses Pitts Park safetyGreenwood man faces assault charge State News Debate finally set for South Carolina Democratic hopefuls U. of South Carolina gets Hootie & the Blowfish memorabilia Sheriff: Boy, 8, killed as man shoots randomly at cars Early voting starts for first time in South Carolina Tuesday Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage CNN News Local Warriors, Celtics bars gearing up for Game 2 of NBA Finals Berkeley votes to move forward with housing project near BART S.F. lawmakers' proposal would extend bars' last call to 4 a.m. Alex Padilla spends full day laboring with farmworkers, 1st US senator in history to do so