You might not see some candidates on the June 14 ballot. Why? Because we are only voting on party nominees.

Those who are running without competition from another party member became de facto nominees when voter registration closed and will be on the November ballot.

U.S. House

Jeff Duncan, District 3, Republican (incumbent)

S.C. House of Representatives

Chris Salley, District 7, Democrat

Craig Gagnon, District 11, Republican (incumbent)

Daniel Gibson, District 12, Republican

Anne Parks, District 12, Democrat (incumbent)

Bill Kimler, District 13, Democrat

John McCravy, District 13, Republican (incumbent)

Daniel A. Duncan, District 14, Democrat

Greenwood County

Teresa A. Griffin, County Council District 1, Democrat

Chip Oncken, County Council District 1, Republican

Mark Allison, County Council District 2, Republican (incumbent)

Travis W. Moore, probate judge, Democrat (incumbent)

Abbeville County

Brandon Johnson, County Council District 1, Republican

Bebe Wesson, County Council District 2, Republican

Mark Sumner, probate judge, Republican (incumbent)

Betty Watt Cowan, treasurer, Democrat (incumbent)

McCormick County

Clarissa Parks, auditor, Democrat (incumbent)

Bernie Hamby, County Council District 2, Republican (incumbent)

Kathryne “Kitty” Butler, probate judge, Democrat (incumbent)

John H. Gray, probate judge, Republican

Mary Gable Shirley, treasurer, Democrat (incumbent)

