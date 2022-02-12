Before the new park superintendent at Ninety Six National Historic Site started in late October, a punch list already was being made, with items needing urgent attention.
When Joshua Manley arrived at the park, three bridges were out.
“One was from a horse falling through it,” said Manley, 41. “It was a pedestrian bridge, Fisherman’s Trail, clearly marked in two areas, as not for horse and rider. Another is what’s known as Horse Bridge No. 1. That bridge has been out for a while. We have a project to replace it.”
Horse Bridge No. 1 has rotten wood that is in need of replacement, Manley said.
“The third bridge out is on the Cherokee Trail, due to erosion,” Manley said. “It’s a pedestrian bridge, too. We’re getting eyes on the trails, to make sure they’re safe for pedestrian and equestrian users.”
Plans are in motion to get those bridges repaired.
Be the eyes and earsManley has big ideas. He wants Ninety Six National Historic Site park users to assist him and staff in many ways, from helping with living history, cleaning trails and completing community service requirements.
“I want people who love this place to help be our eyes and ears,” Manley said. “I want to work with the local community at all levels. I’d like to see a trail map developed for this park that tells you how long trails are and what their uses are, whether it’s pedestrian or horse-friendly or what.”
Manley noted the park is more than 1,000 acres in total.
“This place is important to people and people who live here,” he said.
To grow the site’s volunteer base, park staff hosted an interest meeting Jan. 15 at the Ninety Six depot.
At that meeting, Manley described park volunteers as extensions of its small staff.
“Let us know if you see trees down or you see something else,” Manley said, noting he’s fortunate to join staffers Adrian Stewart and Gray Wood, who’ve been with the park for years.
Sheri Maffett and Donna Rankin live near the park and are avid equestrians. Their late mother, Myrna, was a longtime ranger at the park.
“We call ourselves the border patrol and have reported things we’ve seen to Gray Wood,” Maffett said. “We ride horses in the park almost every day during warmer weather. ... I think it’s great to have a superintendent who seems open to ideas.”
Hours of operation for the park’s visitors’ center have recently increased. It’s now open Wednesdays through Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a time, the center had been open just two days per week.
The Star Fort is original
The earthen fort at Ninety Six National Historic Site is much like it was in 1781. It was built by soldiers then loyal to the English king and nearby slaves. But, war first came to Ninety Six in November 1775. It became the site of the first land battle of the Revolutionary War fought south of New England. Later, the Star Fort itself weathered a Patriot siege from May 22 to June 18, 1781.
“The Star Fort itself is a wonderful resource,” Manley said. “It’s amazing that the local community kept it from being lost. Our exhibit is going to be upgraded, too. We’re working with the Cherokee Nation out of Oklahoma and working to tell more stories of people who were here. ... We want people to understand the relevancy of this site.”
Manley said he’d like to see more people appreciate and use the park’s natural resources.
“Bird-watching should be huge here,” Manley said. “We have a great volunteer here who monitors frog species and sends information to the National Zoo in Washington and he also counts the birds he sees here. He knows all these wonderful areas for habitats. ... The paved walking path here is wonderful, too. I see people using it every day. I would love to see the observation tower made more accessible at some point.”
Naturalist’s point of view
Rusty Wilson, retired from Clemson University’s department of pesticide regulation, is one of those dedicated park volunteers. He has been a volunteer at the park since the mid-1980s and has been a Ninety Six resident since 1988.
Some of Wilson’s favorite park features are its natural areas and wildlife, including birds and plants.
“It’s a wonderful place, large enough to get out and walk around,” Wilson said. “The purpose of this park is for history, but I think you can’t tell the whole human history here without also taking into account the natural history.”
Early inhabitants, Wilson said, had to adapt to the South Carolina backcountry’s environment.
“One of the first things that comes to mind is the canebrake,” Wilson said. “It is a native plant here. ... There were vast expanses. The Cherokee used that cane extensively. They made blowguns, mats and incorporated it into shelters. ... There are five different species of butterflies who depend on it. You don’t have canebrake, you don’t have those five types of butterflies.”
Little canebrake is left, compared to what used to thrive from Texas to New Jersey in the United States, Wilson said.
“I think it’s a historic ecosystem that could be expanded at this park,” Wilson said, noting he’s found it growing, but, canebrake and other native species are threatened by invasive plants such as privet. Wilson has also found duck species in the park, such as the North American ruddy duck that most field guides suggest are not found in this part of the country. And, Wilson has documented lots of bird species, too.
Land management is a process that includes lots of tools, Manley said, including how to prevent wildfires and taking advantage of agricultural resources.
“I want to see Star Fort Pond, which is more than 20 acres, get used more,” Manley said. “The park used to host an annual fishing derby. I’m working on plans to bring that back. I think there are opportunities out here to do a bio blitz, where teams of volunteers work to find and identify as many species as possible in the park. There also used to be annual third-grade field trips to the park, where it served as a classroom for the day. I want to work with teachers and start that back up.”
Manley is even networking with history professors at area colleges to find young people interested in reviving living history events at the park and he wants community service-minded students in high school and older to volunteer at the park.
Archaeological resources and surveying them are also on Manley’s radar.
“Additionally, I want to start a friends group here,” Manley said. “Each park in the National Park Service has opportunity to have local philanthropic partners. I want it to be an inclusive group.”
Manley grew up in southwest Ohio and has served in the U.S. Army and coached college baseball. He has been with the National Park Service since 2014, starting in Philadelphia and later serving as a management analyst for five parks in western Pennsylvania.
“I love history and I love being outside,” Manley said. “I thrive taking on multiple things at one time.”
Apply to be a Ninety Six National Historic Site volunteer at volunteer.gov.