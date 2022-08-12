The Abbeville Holistic Expo will feature several health-related vendors and agencies, including members of Trinity Episcopal Church discussing the church’s labyrinth and prayer garden. INSET: Trinity Episcopal Church features a labyrinth. Members are scheduled to talk about it and the church’s prayer garden at the Abbeville Holistic Expo.
The Abbeville Holistic Expo will feature several health-related vendors and agencies, including members of Trinity Episcopal Church discussing the church’s labyrinth and prayer garden. INSET: Trinity Episcopal Church features a labyrinth. Members are scheduled to talk about it and the church’s prayer garden at the Abbeville Holistic Expo.
ABBEVILLE — Everybody has their own ideas about holistic practices. But no New Age philosophies or crystals will be at the Abbeville Holistic Expo.
The goal is to bring together different vendors, practitioners and community services who share a holistic view of health, said J.P. Moseley, an event organizer, alongside Nicole Quinn and Kathy Hall. There are a lot of classes in the community. This is a chance for a preview.
The free expo will be from 1-5 p.m. Aug. 20 at Livery Stable. Participating vendors include Sankofa Apothecary, ScentPurbUlous, Cedar Ridge Farm of Abbeville and The Alchemist’s Chamber, along with Cornerstone, members of Trinity Episcopal Church talking about the church’s prayer garden and labyrinth and even people who present health-related programs at Abbeville County Library’s ALT Room.
In general, “holistic” means taking into consideration the whole, he said. It involves looking for more a wholesome picture of health aside from the physical, mental, emotional, and dealing with places where people live and work that impact their health.
“We’re not a New Age expo, not a farmers market, not a fundamentalist revival. We’re trying to have an open idea of health and at the same time, have it grounded in a very specific idea of what health can be,” he said.
“I think a lot of us put unfair burden on general physicians,” Moseley said, explaining the inspiration for the expo. “We want them to handle many aspects of health. There are other sources.”
People don’t think of going to go a class, seeing a masseuse, a church, a chiropractor. Those are places where they can go for engagement with people to help everyone live healthier, he said.
An example is Moseley’s dealing with diabetes. Doctors can only give you so much information. He talked to others to learn how to exercise and diet. For people dealing with something like that, the expo is an opportunity to connect with people and resources.
And Abbeville has resources. Moseley said he was surprised at how much the town has to offer.
A lot of people offer holistic services in the area, such as yoga, power positivity workshops, natural remedy work and chiropractic services, but Mosely said some don’t know about what’s available.
“I hope for people to see that health is more expansive,” he said. People should know there is something going on in Abbeville, he said, and that they don’t have to go to Greenwood, Greenville or Asheville.
The expo is expected to have at least a dozen vendors. Moseley said he got calls from people who are interested in an event for next year. He hopes to make the expo an annual event.
Contact staff writer Robert Jordan at 864-943-5650.