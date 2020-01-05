Each year, as the ball in Time Square drops and billions worldwide ring in a new year, many seek a better life for themselves in the coming year.
New year’s resolutions are a way many people set goals for themselves, in the hopes of living a better life in the new year. Most commonly, many people make resolutions to get in shape, or get a better grasp on their finances. But for experts in the fields of fitness and financing, it takes habit-building and dedication to make significant life changes.
For those seeking to pinch pennies in 2020, Senior Financial Adviser Jenny Jones with Countybank said a lot of her experience came from learning things the hard way through life.
“The best advice I could give anybody to get their finances in order is to live within their means,” she said. “Sit down and set goals. Is that to retire by a certain age, give your child an education or pay off debt?”
They key behind fiscal health, she said, is to figure out how much is being spent each month, and on what. By going through bank records and credit card statements, she said people can get a good idea of where they’re spending more money than they should.
“How much do you spend eating out a month,” she said. “Most times, we way underestimate how much we spend on discretionary things.”
The goal, she said, is to save about 10% of monthly income, and be able to store up an emergency fund of about 3-6 months worth of income. That way, when unforeseen expenses do come, they can be covered without falling into debt.
With plenty of budgeting tools online and financial advisers at banks to offer help, she said if people make saving money a priority, anyone can do it.
Just like with finances, the key to sticking to weight loss or fitness-related goals is building good habits, said Jan Rushton, director of health and wellness at the Greenwood Family YMCA. She said each year, she sees people come in starry eyed and eager with new year’s resolutions, only to fizzle out because they weren’t prepared for the commitment.
“God love them, they come in like a bear, then they say ‘Well this is a fail, let’s cross it off the list,’” she said “You need to plan and prepare ahead, so you’re not just walking into a gym and saying ‘Here I am.’”
First off, she said anyone looking to work on their fitness needs to be motivated by their own desires. Pressuring people into getting fit doesn’t work, she said; the motivation has to come from wanting to be a better version of yourself.
Start small and set incremental, attainable goals. Coming in doing high-intensity workouts from the get-go might lead to burnout within just a few weeks or even days, she said.
“Make it fun,” she said. “If you find it to be fun and engaging, you’re going to do more of it.”
To that end, she said she encourages people to work out together. Find a friend to head to the gym with. This not only makes working out more fun, but increases accountability. When other people know about your workout routine, she said they’re more likely to ask you how it’s going, adding to the motivation to stick to your goals.
Measuring progress is critical, she said. Whether you count steps using a high-tech activity tracker or a simple pedometer, keeping tabs on your activity level can be inspiring. Maybe try counting by mileage walked or ran, or even doing a monthly measurement of inches lost at the belly or waist, she said.
“I wouldn’t measure any more than monthly, because you can get discouraged if you don’t see that progress,” she said. “But measuring inches lost can be a huge motivator for people trying to lose weight.”
Whatever the resolution might be, the key to attaining those goals is making a plan and having the dedication to follow-through.