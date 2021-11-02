With 90 calls a day, demand for public transportation in Greenwood outpaces the growth of McCormick Area Transit’s MAT Trans program, which began offering rides in Greenwood only four months ago.
When Greenwood County Council member Edith Childs called Wednesday to book a ride for her and a friend to go shopping for essentials at Walmart, the service’s buses were already booked for the following day. Their ride arrived Friday morning at her hair stylist’s business, Twessy Johnson’s Ta’Mos D’Zines on Magnolia Street.
“I’ve been waiting for this 10 or 15 years, I just didn’t know when it would happen,” Childs said. “I see us having to get more buses already.”
At $2 for a round-trip ride, the service provides residents rides within a 4-mile radius of the Greenwood County Courthouse. Trips are limited to certain purposes — medical appointments, grocery and essential shopping, pharmacy visits and trips to the bank, work or school.
When the service started in July, it only served a 2.5-mile radius around the courthouse, and trips were limited further. In those few months, demand grew — McCormick Area Transit Executive Director Becky Powell said they made about 200 trips in October.
“The response has been really great,” she said. “People are utilizing us to go to and from dialysis every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.”
Employees from Publix and Velux use the service to get to work, and one Piedmont Technical College student will be using it to get to class, she said. This partnership took a while to forge, but Powell said it’s one that’s taking MAT in new directions.
“We realized the need of public transportation long before we ever applied for it. ... We were trying to figure out a way to provide the services, but we just had no way of making that happen,” she said. “Since then, it’s been one of the best things to ever happen to our agency, because it gives people a choice.”
MAT was a senior-based health services organization in 2003 but got the public transportation contract for McCormick in 2006. Since then, they worked with the state Department of Transportation to form a partnership and provide public transportation services for a broader area. It gives users a choice and sense of independence, especially since there’s no taxi service in McCormick, Powell said.
MAT currently has 20 vehicles it uses in all the areas it serves. It takes McCormick residents to Greenwood, then while waiting to pick them up, buses run trips within Greenwood. There’s one bus in the Abbeville area each day, serving Abbeville, Due West and Calhoun Falls. Powell said she hopes to expand services and eventually connect rides with Anderson County’s Electric City Transit.
“It’s not a taxi service, it is public transportation,” she said. “The earlier you schedule your ride, the more time we have to schedule around it. The earlier the better.”
The service is offered from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays, with the exception of a few holidays. To reserve a ride, call 864-538-4500, and for questions about the agency and its services, call 864-465-2626 or email mattrans@mcsc-mat.org. Rides must be reserved in advance no later than 2 p.m. the day before travel, and fare is $1 per trip or $2 round-trip per passenger.
“The encouraging part about receiving that many phone calls is that we know there’s that demand for us to expand and provide this service,” Greenwood County Treasurer Steffanie Dorn said. “But the last thing we want to do is expand so fast that we cannot meet that demand.”
County officials are considering this demand in the 2023 budget, and Dorn said it’s time to communicate with the state DOT to explore further funding opportunities. County officials talked early on about creating their own public transportation system, but it was a huge investment and Dorn said there was a lot of uncertainty about what shape it should take.
Contracting with MAT gives the county the chance to observe demand and make better-informed decisions on how to spend public funds if they want to develop a more robust public transportation system.
“What does the future hold? I don’t think anyone knows at this point,” Dorn said. “In our third year, we might consider our options. We want to make sure we’re providing the services our citizens need in the most cost-effective way possible.”