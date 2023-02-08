Longtime Ware Shoals Mayor George Dexter Rush III is fondly remembered by many as “everybody’s mayor” and a friend.
Rush died Thursday at age 77. Funeral services with military honors for Rush, who retired at lieutenant colonel from the U.S. Air Force, were Tuesday at Greenwood’s Church of the Resurrection-Episcopal.
“He was a big-hearted guy,” recalls friend John Campbell Lake.
Lake, 68, and family attend the church of Rush’s parents and the one in which George grew up, Ware Shoals Presbyterian.
Lake said Rush faithfully contributed to Ware Shoals Presbyterian to honor his parents. Later, Rush became an Episcopalian and communicant at Church of the Resurrection in Greenwood.
Lake says one of Rush’s major mayoral accomplishments was seeing to the cleanup of the town’s long-defunct textile mill, Riegel. Part of the old mill was imploded Oct. 26, 2001, and Rush saw to it that hundreds of schoolchildren watched that part of the town’s history come down.
“When we finally got ready to knock down some of the bigger pieces, they brought bleachers over from Ware Shoals High School and had school children bussed to the periphery of the demolition site to watch the mill be detonated. The high school band played and they blew the buildings up.”
Rush was also a key leader in getting the historic Ware Shoals Inn overhauled, which led to that property being taken over as a private enterprise and converted to apartments.
Rush also spearheaded funding and construction of a new Ware Shoals Community Library and worked to get a center for senior adults built. Rush received a State Board of Education Award in 1997 for his commitment to public schools.
Ware Shoals was largely built around Riegel in the early 1900s, but when the mill closed in the 1980s, the town suffered a huge economic blow. Site redevelopment was accomplished with help of a federal brownfields program, which offers communities with abandoned industrial sites protection from liability for ground contamination.
That cleanup cleared the way for a Ware Shoals outdoor amphitheater, which now hosts concerts and events.
When state Rep. Marion Carnell stepped down from his House District 14 seat, Lake said he and his children helped Rush campaign for it.
“We built a sign and had it on a pontoon sitting at Cothran’s Bridge, crossing Lake Greenwood,” Lake recalls. “That was right in the middle of District 14. About every five minutes, one of my two sons would do a flip off the boat. It was November and they had on wet suits because it was cold.”
Yet, that attention-grabbing attempt did not garner Rush enough votes to secure the seat from opponent Mike Pitts, Lake recalls.
“My family and I had a running line between us and George,” Lake said. “We called him King George and he called us the Great Lakes.”
Ray L. Wilson Jr., a former Ware Shoals school superintendent and a former director of the 10-district Western Piedmont Education Consortium, said the Ware Shoals Community Library project stands out in the legacy Rush will leave.
“It was his idea to replace the town library building with a community one to serve the high school and the town,” Wilson recalls. “When about half the money was raised, George and I visited all kinds of people to see about securing the remainder of the money. ... This was a chance for the town and the school district to do something on its own after the mill closed. It was such a unique idea that it got a lot of people from other places talking about it. George led that charge. He was a dear friend and a good soul.”
Lake says that joint library model has “worked like a charm” but there was some skepticism when the idea was first proposed.
Rush quipped to Lake once that he became an Episcopalian after military service because he “liked the parade.” That is, the pageantry of the liturgical service.
Susan “Susu” Wallace of Greenwood and the Church of the Resurrection-Episcopal, said she fondly remembers Rush gathering young children at the conclusion of worship services to ring the church bell.
“He would always teach them to bow to the cross before they went to ring the bell,” Wallace said.
Current Ware Shoals mayor Bryan Ross, 37, a special education teacher, said he’s known Rush for most of his life.
“I remember him handing out candy on Halloween and every funeral I have attended, he’s been there,” Ross said. “You could tell he loved Ware Shoals.”
Delia A. Brownlee, a cousin of Rush’s, describes George as a person with “a generous heart, who took care of everyone.”
“He would help students who were homeless or who were having trouble in school and he was always visiting people in the hospital,” Brownlee said. “He had a great career in the Air Force. ... He was articulate and eloquent, and he had the best sense of humor. He made our Christmases at his mother’s house, when he would come home from overseas and bring us all kinds of stuff, from Italy and the Philippines. ... He was a military liaison when Imelda Marcos and her husband were ousted from the Philippines. He was an amazing individual.”