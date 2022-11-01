With the general election seven days away, pre-election campaign finance reports give insight into how much money runs through local races.
The race with the most money spent is the state House of Representatives District 13 contest, between incumbent Republican John McCravy and Democratic challenger Bill Kimler.
McCravy has raised and spent more money overall, with $49,878.58 raised during this election cycle. More than $29,000 of those contributions have been spent.
While individual donors make up the bulk of the donations to McCravy’s campaign, nearly $6,000 have come from local and area businesses. He also received $2,500 from the Republican House Caucus, and $1,000 from Tomorrow is Meaningful, a political action committee formed by U.S. Sen. Tim Scott when he was a representative in 2012.
McCravy’s spending has been mostly on printing, campaign signs, advertising and on catering and food for a reception.
Kimler has raised $23,157 in this election cycle, with a $1,000 loan he took out in March. Aside from individual donations, Kimler also received $750 from Planned Parenthood Votes, a PAC advocating for reproductive rights and access to abortions as health care.
The more than $18,000 Kimler has spent went toward billboards, digital and mailed advertising, signs and stickers, among other campaign costs.
The House District 12 race between longtime incumbent Democrat Anne Parks and Republican challenger Daniel Gibson has drawn more than $9,000 in contributions.
Parks hadn’t yet filed her pre-election disclosure report, but said Friday she would do so that day. According to the State Ethics Commission, the deadline landed on Oct. 24, but a five business day grace period meant candidates had until Oct. 31 to file before being considered late.
In her second-quarter filing, Parks showed $2,000 contributed to her campaign; $1,000 each from the state Dental Association’s PAC and the state Funeral Director Association. Over the course of the election, she spent $14,672, more than half of it on framing legislative resolutions.
Gibson has raised nearly $7,300 during his campaign, and like McCravy, received $1,000 from the Tomorrow is Meaningful PAC. He also received $2,500 from the McCormick County Republican Party. The nearly $6,200 he’s spent were on signs, local media advertising and a donation to the state GOP for media data, among other campaign expenses.
Local races deal with much smaller sums. In the Greenwood mayoral race, Annette Edwards personally contributed $300 to her campaign just to pay the filing fee. Brandon Smith made a $1,300 personal contribution to his campaign, along with a $160 donation, and has spent about $590 on campaign stickers and covering the filing fee.
Ronnie Ables contributed $320 of personal funds to his campaign for city council, and spent about $290 on campaign cards and the filing fee. His challenger, Walt Roark, didn’t have a pre-election report filed, and said it was because of a paperwork error when he first filed to run.
“I’ve definitely raised more than $500, I just can’t go in to file until January,” he said.
Roark accidentally filled out his quarterly forms when he first filed to run, he said, when he had no contributions. He said he’s been locked out of correcting those reports, and has been told he’ll have to wait until January to file.
Teresa Griffin, candidate for Greenwood County Council, ran into a similar issue. She said she went to file a pre-election report, but the State Ethics Commission website said she didn’t have a report to file until January. Chip Oncken, who is running for the same County Council seat, said he hasn’t raised or spent more than $500, which doesn’t require a campaign report.