The Greenwood Remembrance Project is built on two principles, according to Doug Kauffmann, one of its organizers: reflective patriotism and the idea that by knowing together, people can grow together.
A group of students who participated in an eight-week class and a trip to Montgomery, Alabama in conjunction with the coalition have put some of their new knowledge into writing as part of an essay portion of the three-part program.
The classes, which focused on topics such as Reconstruction, the Greenwood-area Phoenix riots and slavery, formed a basis for the trip, on which 21 students and 15 adults visited Montgomery and Selma, Alabama.
Some students wrote about their experience in the program, and others expanded on topics that were talked about.
Carter Duffie, a student at Greenwood High School, wrote about the 13th Amendment to the Constitution, its criminality clause and mass incarceration.
He said the trip included so much information, he wasn’t able to process it all during the trip, but that he did when he returned home and that it helped him during his essay-writing process.
Julia Donaghy, a student at Cambridge Academy and daughter of Index-Journal Vice President St. Claire Donaghy, wrote about African American families, immigrant families and other families of color have been separated throughout United States history.
She said she wanted to write about the Middle Passage because it’s something she hadn’t heard of until the eight-week course. When she began her research, she realized the common theme of family separation, she said.
The students visited the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, and the Equal Justice Initiative’s Legacy Museum in Montgomery, EJI’s National Memorial for Peace and Justice and the Rosa Parks Museum.
Donaghy said the EJI museum was her favorite part of the trip and said when she returned home, she couldn’t stop talking about it.
She said the museum used multiple mediums, including art, videos and other technology.
“It just was a really great learning experience, I just thought they did a spectacular job,” Donaghy said.
Ninth-grader Sydney Searles wrote about her overall experience and said she wanted people who read it to have a new perspective on African American history and culture.
She too said the best part of the experience was the trip and mentioned the interactive nature of the museum, such as holograms of people speaking.
Donaghy said the program made her more aware of Greenwood’s history. She had heard of the Phoenix riots, she said, but didn’t know much about it.
“I just think people should learn more about Greenwood’s history,” she said.
Duffie said if anyone gets the chance, they should visit the Legacy Museum.
“I feel like it’s very important for us to learn from the past and how we’ve treated others,” he said.
Three other students — Icelynn Thomas, Payton Searles and Kai Smith — wrote essays, including about Benjamin E. Mays and about the lynching of African American women in America.
The coalition made a presentation on its program to the Greenwood Rotary Club last week.
“We study the history not only to understand history but to understand why things might be like they are now,” said Sally Kauffmann, another organizer with the coalition, during the presentation.
“And the point of it is if we can understand it, appreciate it, get empathy for it, then we can understand what some of the things that we’re struggling with now are consequences of all this. And we haven’t faced it and so the thing I really want to leave with us is how can these kids make a better future of people together.”