Erskine College is on warning from its accreditor.
The college was placed on warning by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges last month for one year. It was denied reaffirmation but will keep its accreditation.
Erskine was placed on warning for failing to comply with three core requirements: governing board characteristics, financial resources and financial responsibility.
According to a disclosure statement regarding Erskine’s status, these standards expect an institution “to have a governing board that (b) exercises fiduciary oversight of the institution; (2) to have sound financial resources and a demonstrated, stable financial base to support the mission of the institution and the scope of its programs and services; and (3) to manage its financial resources in a responsible manner.”
A statement from the college leans on changes made by President Steve Adamson, who has been leading the college for about a year.
“An accreditation review like the one Erskine has undergone with SACSCOC serves as a health checkup for educational institutions,” Adamson said in the statement. “While Erskine is essentially in good health, we are grateful to SACSCOC for identifying areas needing attention.”
The college’s statement lists changes Adamson made at the beginning of his tenure — organizational changes, best-practice budgeting and fiscal control measures, a five-year rolling strategic plan and updated mission and vision. It also says that the college has addressed the three areas mentioned by SACSCOC.
The SACSCOC board of trustees will review a report submitted by Erskine in December of this year addressing the standards, then take action.
“We fully expect to have the warning lifted in December 2023 and the institution’s reaffirmation granted,” Adamson said in the statement.
This is not the first time Erskine’s finances have affected accreditation. In 2014, the school was placed on a one-year probation by SACSCOC over concerns about financial stability.
A warning sanction, which is Erskine’s current status, precedes probation and is less critical than probation, according to SACSCOC.
Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.
