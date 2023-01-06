Erskine
INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

Erskine College is on warning from its accreditor.

The college was placed on warning by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges last month for one year. It was denied reaffirmation but will keep its accreditation.

