DUE WEST — Sometimes pride glows.
That was the case Saturday as hundreds of people gathered for Erskine College's commencement ceremony. Smiles beamed as students waited in line for their final task.
One student summed up his thoughts succinctly: "I've been 22 for three years."
Today is a day of celebration. One journey ends, a new one begins, said Michael Whitehurst, chairperson of the college board of trustees. He recalled the words of C.S. Lewis: "God can't give happiness and peace apart from himself."
Whitehurst encouraged people to receive God's saving grace. Doing so will let you live a life to the fullest.
There is so much to be grateful for in life, said speaker and author Eric Metaxas. As they leave, he said he hopes students realize what they experienced.
Erskine is special and not just for the bass fishing team or the rodeo team, or the football team that reformed after 70 years, Metaxas said. When he heard about the bass fishing team he thought someone was pulling a joke on the northerner.
Christian faith is trust. It's true and you can't escape it, he said. The challenge to everyone is to live the Christian life, not defensively, but to go on the offensive and spread it.
Metaxas is author of "Amazing Grace," a book about William Wilberforce, an English politician in the late 18th century who devoted his energy to ending the slave trade in England and its colonies. Wilberforce chose not to take an easy route; he fought based on his Christian beliefs, Metaxas said.
Metaxas encouraged people in the crowd to examine their beliefs and cautioned against easy compromises to conform to society's expectations.
Cheers from the audience erupted occasionally as students received their diplomas. One of the biggest came when a student was being hooded for completing his graduate work and a small voice boomed "That's my daddy!"
About 1 p.m., one proud grandmother said she had been up since 2 a.m. to make the five-hour trip from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to attend the ceremony.
Roberto Monzalvo, like most graduates, lined up with various family members for photos. He has good cause to do so. He is the first person from his family to graduate from college, said relative Annel Leybon.
"It's emotional. We're very proud for him," she said.
Monzalvo received a bachelor's degree in biology. He said he is choosing between graduate studies or going to nursing school.
Javion Bellamy, a business administration major, finished his studies in an enviable position. His mother, Francina Gerald, said he got both academic and athletic scholarships and received benefits from the GI Bill from his late father, who was a veteran. As a result, Bellamy received his degree with no school debt.
"I loved Erskine while he was here, but now it's time to say 'goodbye,'" she said.
Several college officials acknowledged the support families gave students, both emotional and financial. Gerald, who lives in Irmo, kept Javion well supplied, dropping off clean clothes and doing meal prep for him.
"That was my contribution," said Gerald, who is a Clemson graduate. She said his sister attended USC. "He is my baby. I am done with putting kids through college."
It's not easy being a student-athlete, she said. Their schedules are intense; he did not have an easy one. Bellamy also studied piano and violin while at Erskine.
Bellamy laughed off the idea that he is a Renaissance man, although he offered a piece of advice: "Life is too short not to enjoy it."
Bellamy has two years of eligibility left in his football career. Gerald said Bellamy will start visiting colleges in the next few days.
When asked about her daughter getting her diploma, one proud mother theatrically wiped her brow with her hand, saying, "Phew, we're done!"