Greenwood Charter Academy received crucial support Wednesday in its quest to open a charter school in the Greenwood area.
The Charter Institute at Erskine granted the future school conditional approval after a unanimous vote of the organization’s board members.
“We will not disappoint you,” said Tony Helton, CEO of Tutelage Education Solutions.
Tutelage is an education management organization that helps start and manage charter schools. Helton presented the plan for the school to the Institute’s board.
“There is no real choice in Greenwood right now,” Helton said.
Helton said the school will teach Core Knowledge and Core Knowledge Language Arts instead of Common Core, which is used by most schools in the country.
“Core Knowledge is very sequenced,” Helton said. “It gives tremendous results.”
The school will operate on a 7 1/2 hour day from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and students will not be assigned homework.
“No homework is very important to our plan,” Helton said.
He said children need to be free to be kids while they are at home, and with a longer school day, they can get a lot of work done while at school.
Institute staff recommended conditional grant approval that required the Academy to work with the Institute’s staff to rectify problems and submit proper documentation. The school will still be on track to open in Fall 2022.
Helton said 152 families have committed to sending students to the school and he has received interest from 46 individuals on serving on the planning board.
Helton is no stranger to the charter school process. In addition to pushing for charter schools in North Carolina as CEO of TeamCFA, Helton’s Tutelage also operates another charter school authorized by Erskine: Cherokee Charter Academy in Gaffney.
In approving the application, board members said they will watch the school’s progress.
“I know what this means to that community,” said Robert Gustafson, board chair. “We are here to support that work.”
One board member is very familiar with Greenwood.
“Greenwood is a great place, I was born there,” said Tony Foster, pastor of Greenwood’s Restoration Worship Center.
The Institute’s board denied a charter school application for a fine arts school in Duncan and granted conditional approval for a charter school in Lexington. The board also unanimously approved the evaluation of the Institute’s superintendent, Cameron Runyon, as well as a contract extension to run through 2024.
The Institute is one of two charter school authorizers in the state.