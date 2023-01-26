Erica McCier, also known as Chef Trudy of Indigenous Underground
Erica McCier, aka Chef Trudy, is chef and owner of Abbeville’s Indigenous Underground. She is among South Carolina Chef Ambassadors helping you explore the Palmetto State's culinary landscape. McCier said even before the 2023 chef ambassadors were announced, her self-described "Southern eclectic" fare has attracted diners from across this state and state lines, as well as recent international visitors from South Africa and Australia.

The five-county Old 96 District Tourism Commission region has its first South Carolina Chef Ambassador, chef Erica McCier, owner and founder of Abbeville’s Indigenous Underground restaurant.

Lt. Gov Pamela Evette made the announcement in Columbia Thursday, on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster, along with Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish.

