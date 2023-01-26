The five-county Old 96 District Tourism Commission region has its first South Carolina Chef Ambassador, chef Erica McCier, owner and founder of Abbeville’s Indigenous Underground restaurant.
Lt. Gov Pamela Evette made the announcement in Columbia Thursday, on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster, along with Commissioner of Agriculture Hugh Weathers and South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Director Duane Parrish.
Three chef ambassadors for 2023 have been appointed: Abbeville’s Erica McCier, Rob Masone and Marcus Shell.
According to a statewide press release issued Thursday, South Carolina Chef Ambassadors prepare dishes using Certified South Carolina produce, meats and seafood, supporting local farmers and highlighting this state’s food traditions.
“The Chef Ambassador program is a unique example of collaboration between two industries that drive our economy, bring visitors to South Carolina and help feed the world,” Evette said in the release.
Chef Ambassadors represent South Carolina at food festivals, media events and other forums.
McCier is scheduled to participate in a cooking demonstration at 2 p.m. Feb. 19 at the Southeastern Wildlife Exposition in Charleston, alongside Josh Johnson of Old Tyme Bean Company. This will be one of the first public appearances for the 2023 chef ambassadors following the January press conference announcing them.
“My focus on local, South Carolina-grown food, is because of the way that I grew up,” McCier told the Index-Journal. “I was raised around family who grew their own gardens and who didn’t go to the grocery store and buy a lot of things. When it came down to meats and stuff like that, it was just a convenience for us to walk out to the smokehouse. ... As I get older, I notice that fresher food makes a difference with digestion. It digests better.”
Among Certified SC Grown products McCier routinely uses for her menu items are Atkin Milling Company’s cornmeal and grits, made in Honea Path, and and Southern Oaks’ whole milk and cultured buttermilk, made in Abbeville, plus other locally grown produce and more.
Justin Atkin, 39, who grew up near Saylors Crossroads. has been producing grits and cornmeal for about a year now, after purchasing equipment from what was previously Woods Corn Mill, which had been in operation for generations.
“Her restaurant (Indigenous Underground) is probably my mama’s favorite restaurant to eat at,” Atkin said. “Erica (McCier) knows how to do it up right. ... One day, I left her a bag of my grits to try and told her I was local. Restaurants I like to eat at that serve grits, I like to have my product in them. She tried them out and started serving them. Her cooking gets a lot of people knowing my product. ... She recently needed cornmeal for a cracklin’ cornbread special and I made some and drove it back there to her. It’s community helping each other out.”
Atkin said he’s a one-man operation.
“I literally put the labels on the bags and the little South Carolina stickers,” Atkin said. “I grind the corn, weigh it out, sew the bags closed and deliver to my customers, places like Indigenous Underground and The Pantry Shoppe and others near Anderson.”
Anytime McCier said she can find a local source for foodstuffs, she says she tries to use it.
“I would love to work with a local butcher,” McCier said.
McCier credits “never giving up” on culinary dreams for seeing her through opening her own restaurant amid coronavirus pandemic challenges. She switched career paths after first teaching visual art at the middle school level. McCier decided to go to culinary school while coping with kidney disease and renal failure which resulted in a kidney transplant.
McCier got her culinary education and went on to teach culinary arts at the high school level before opening Indigenous Underground in 2021.
“There were plenty of times I doubted myself, but I asked myself if my faith outweighed my doubts,” McCier said. “I knew that I could do this. Success does not come to you sitting down. You really got to work for it. Your passion just puts you in overdrive.”
McCier routinely thinks outside-the-box offering what she describes as “Southern eclectic” food and she partners with musicians, vocalists and other business establishments to grow Indigenous Underground as an event destination and even a spot for cooking classes.
“I had everything all planned out before kidney failure to pursue degrees and become a school principal,” McCier said. “But, life took a turn, and this is how I ended up a chef. ... When moments are presented to you, go harder.
“As a South Carolina Chef Ambassador, doors are opening up for me and Indigenous Underground,” McCier said. “... Collective collaboration is key. ... Small towns like Abbeville have a lot to offer.”
According to the press release, this is the ninth year of the chef ambassador program, which was enacted in 2014 to highlight South Carolina as a top culinary destination.
The program unites agribusiness and tourism, two of the state’s largest industries, which together contribute tens of billions of dollars to the state’s economy each year and account for hundreds of thousands of jobs statewide.
Another chef from nearby, Heidi Trull, was named a South Carolina chef ambassador in 2015. Trull opened Grits and Groceries near Belton, with her husband, Joe, before they decided to change pace and focus on special catered events, but the venture they began on Due West Highway is still in operation.
The Old 96 Tourism District includes Abbeville, Edgefield, Greenwood, Laurens and McCormick counties. It is of 11 tourism regions in South Carolina that partners with chambers of commerce, visitors bureaus and more.