The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has scheduled a public comment hearing on the Barite Hill/Nevada Goldfields Superfund Site. EPA officials will be available to answer questions that attendees might have.
The Barite Hill/Nevada Goldfields Site is 795 acres and is located three miles south of McCormick in McCormick County. This area was used for mining operations in the early 1990s but has since closed. The site contains a 10-acre main pit that has filled with highly acidic water, according to site background on the EPA website.
The hearing will be 6-8 p.m. March 5 at the McCormick County Public Library, 201 Railroad Ave. The public can also provide comments by emailing teichert.candice@epa.gov or mailing Candice Teichbert, US EPA, 61 Forsyth St. SW, 11 Floor, Atlanta, GA 30303.