A caravan is heading to the state capitol in Columbia to protest Enviva’s draft air permit with DHEC.
“The outcry began when Enviva, the world’s largest biomass wood pellet company, requested a permit from SCDHEC to expand its production in Greenwood,” a release announcing the caravan protest said.
The release said Greenwood has minority and low-income residents who suffer from pre-existing conditions such as respiratory illnesses.
“It is a well-known scientific fact that people with preexisting conditions, disproportionate health impacts and our senior citizens are more susceptible to contracting COVID-19 and becoming ill,” the release said.
DHEC conducted a virtual public hearing on the draft air permit Aug. 20 to hear from members of the community on Enviva’s request.
“During the recent virtual public hearing on Enviva’s expansion request, community members and organizations ask(ed) that the permit be denied or postponed during the pandemic,” the release said.
The release listed a number of organizations that are joining the caravan. Dogwood Alliance, New Alpha CDC, several regional Sierra Clubs, Environmental Action Group and Carolina for All are among those listed in the release.
During the public hearing, several spoke against Enviva’s request citing air pollution concerns, the cutting down of trees and Enviva’s DHEC violation this year. While some were opposed to the permit, others spoke in favor of Enviva’s request.
“This is vital to the current forest industry,” Charles McKinney, president of a Laurens County forestry group, said at the hearing.
The caravan protest will start at noon today at Zion Baptist Church on Washington Street in Columbia before proceeding to DHEC’s state office on Bull Street. The caravan will end at the Governor’s Mansion on Richland Street, the release said.
Enviva weighed in on the caravan protest.
“While we respect freedom of expression and the right to protest, disinformation such as this from activist groups is harmful to the common goals of fighting climate change and protecting public health,” a statement from Enviva said. “Enviva is committed to sustainability and environmental compliance throughout our operations and minimizing the impact of our business on the local communities where we operate is essential to that commitment.”
The statement further said the pending permit would allow Enviva to accomplish that.
Enviva produces wood pellets that can take the place of coal in producing energy. The company acquired the Greenwood facility from Colombo Energy in February 2018.
Attempts to reach the Rev. Leo Woodberry, executive director of New Alpha Community Development Corp. and the organizer of the protest, and Jo Anna Cunningham, DHEC permit writer, were unsuccessful.