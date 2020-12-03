All the changes that came along with COVID-19 have derailed some students from reaching their goal of graduating. Two of Greenwood County’s school districts have opted into EngageSC, which pairs students with an academic coach to help them get back on track.
The state Department of Education and the Graduation Alliance partnered to administer the program, which is designed to identify and mitigate problems with attendance or poor performance. The academic coach would monitor the student’s progress throughout the year and provide support to them, free of charge.
Paul Spadaro, assistant superintendent of Greenwood County School District 52, said the district was given 51 slots and all 51 are filled. District 52 targeted students who were attending school virtually, starting at Ninety Six High School, and filtered it down to the middle and primary schools.
“Students will be paired with local coaches who have a background in education and social work,” Spadaro said. “We also targeted students who are identified at McKinney-Vento students or in foster care, any student who might need help.” McKinney-Vento refers to students who the district has identified as homeless.
Greenwood County School District 51 also opted into EngageSC, while District 50 chose not to participate. It did not opt in because District 50 already has a support structure that includes online tutorial sessions, virtual learning apps and McKinney-Vento grants, according to Johnathan Graves, director of communication for District 50.