Lander University and Self Regional Healthcare are partnering to grow the nursing workforce and provide scholarships for nursing students.
An endowed gift from Self will create a scholarship program for 15 students each year, and Self Regional’s name will be displayed alongside Lander’s on the upcoming nursing facility and newly opened simulation lab.
Lander President Richard Cosentino called the relationship “monumental” in a news release.
He and Self’s CEO Dr. Matt Logan, along with other hospital and university representatives, toured the simulation lab and posed for a few photos Wednesday afternoon.
“I think the big thing about this partnership is we want to create nurses that stay in our community,” Cosentino said Wednesday.
He said they want nurses to work, live and retire in the community and work at Self.
He noted the university and hospital could work together on nursing specialties that are needed, such as anesthesiology or cardiology.
The university is hoping to “give them the best graduate we have and tailor that graduate for our community and that hospital,” he said.
Logan said the relationship is “very big for the hospital and for our community.”
“The biggest thing that we have found in the last couple of years with the pandemic coming is there’s so many other opportunities that we’ve lost a number of our nurses to travel or to just the decision to maybe get out of healthcare or change careers, and we look at this as a way to kind of build that workforce so we can continue to take care of the community in Greenwood,” Logan said.
He agreed this would allow the two entities to tailor the workforce to the needs of the community.
He added there are conversations about what can be done to build a residency track to provide extra training beyond graduation in certain areas of health care.
Each year, the Self Regional Scholars program will provide one-year scholarships to 15 junior-level nursing students, who will be automatically accepted into Self’s extern program as seniors.
Preference will be given to students in Greenwood and surrounding counties.
The gift will provide exclusive naming rights to Self for the simulation lab and the future nursing building, which will be built with funds appropriated by the South Carolina General Assembly.
The Nursing Skills Simulation Center was opened recently in the building formerly known as the American Legion Building.
“The Self Regional Scholars Program further expands Lander’s academic-practice partnership with Self Regional Healthcare, and provides Self with an additional year of contact with our best and brightest nursing students,” said Holisa Wharton, dean of Landers William Preston Turner School of Nursing in a news release.
“The program will also help Lander expand its efforts to recruit and support diverse students from the GLEAMNS region, in the hopes that they will begin their career as baccalaureate-trained nurses in our local communities.”
Wharton led representatives from Lander and Self around the simulation lab as students worked in the hospital-like environment.
“This is huge,” she told Cosentino and Logan.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” she said.