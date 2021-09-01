Every passing car turned heads Tuesday afternoon outside of Piedmont Technical College’s conference center, where Greenwood County EMS Director Derek Oliver and others stood waiting for prospective candidates to visit their job fair.
After county council approved spending more than $1 million in federal recovery funds on hiring, recruitment and retention programs for EMS and the county jail, Oliver said a job fair was the next step in filling the 15-plus vacant positions he now has.
By about noon, traffic had been slow at the job fair, but Oliver had spoken to a few people interested in EMS work. Piedmont Tech made a natural host for the job fair because of the partnership EMS has with PTC’s emergency medical technician program.
Oliver said he and other EMS staff talk with students at PTC and offer opportunities for training outside of class. They offer PTC help with testing students, and allow students to use county educational materials and equipment to refresh themselves before the school’s tests come around.
“Where better to do it when you’re not in class than at the department,” Oliver said. “We try to set up some review training with them.”
The hope, he said, is to make skillful and committed EMS workers. Oliver said he’s happy no matter where they end up working.
“Whether they come to us, go to Abbeville or go to Laurens, we’re just trying to get EMTs on the street,” he said. “Some of them are living in those areas. I’m not mad if you want to help your community. We’re just trying to get more people on the streets.”
Part of that effort is a $10,000 sign-on incentive for any full-time employee hired on or after July 1 in EMS. The incentives are paid over two years, with the first payment after training, the second after completion of the probation period, the third at the one-year hiring anniversary and the final payment at the two-year mark. There’s also a $2,000 recruitment incentive for employees who bring others on, and $10,000 retention stipends for current employees.
Oliver said these programs, along with an overtime premium rate, were the result of a two-day set of staff meetings in the department to hear employees’ ideas for enticing new hires and keeping current staff.
“We asked them what would you like to see to make us more marketable and get people into the program,” he said.
He said he’s also looked at how other counties handle shift scheduling to see if a change in work schedules could help. Oliver said he also wants to change how training works for EMS, taking the experience from the classroom into more scenario-based activities.
“Instead of sitting in a class and looking at slides, I’d like to take them out to the Wilbanks Complex and set up stations,” he said. “One station could be respiratory work, and we’d have other stations — it’s about working in different environments.”
In fall 2020, the department took on a new pay scale for staff designed to incentivize young talent coming from anywhere, moving away from penalizing people who didn’t have local experience. The additional incentive programs launched recently are more of a thank-you for hard work from a struggling staff, Oliver said.
“We are very short-handed, and we’re very fortunate that our full-time people are willing to work overtime,” said Diane Eubanks with the EMS department. “Our crews are just doing the best they can, and they’re doing a great job.”
Eubanks said the staffing shortages have made for busy days. Crews stay on the road nearly all day, and dispatch has to prioritize calls to ensure staff are going to the most immediate, pressing emergencies.
Oliver said the more staff the department has, the more minds and skillsets they can tap into. A staff member with a talent for graphic design made the fliers for the job fair, Oliver said, and others have stepped up and asked to help manage the department’s Facebook page. He said he wants people’s suggestions, and to help turn their ideas into a reality for the department.
“I want to get the department to a point where I’m fully staffed and have a lot of members who can contribute new ideas,” he said. “I’m looking at giving people jobs where they have a hand in decisions.”