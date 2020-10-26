Construction has begun on the $1 million EMS and fire station on site of the Wilbanks Sports Complex in Greenwood.
“This combined EMS/fire station is located adjacent to the old Civic Center,” Rett Templeton, interim county engineer, said in an email.
The site provides a strategic location to protect industries that are located on the lower end of Emerald Road and Piedmont Technical College, Templeton said. The placement of this site will also help with a fire coverage gap in the area.
“A recent review of the county’s fire calls show that 75% of our calls take place within 5 road miles of this location,” Templeton said. “This location will also cover an existing coverage gap for our ISO.”
The location also offers additional flexibility.
“This location also affords us the opportunity, if the decision was made in the future, to consider joint operations between the public safety entities of the City and County of Greenwood,” Templeton said.
Templeton said an additional advantage is having this facility, with its medical personnel, close to the Wilbanks Sports Complex where multiple athletic competitions take place. It will also improve EMS service for the eastern portion of the city as well as the unincorporated portion surrounding it.
The station will have about 1,250 square feet of living space, allowing for multiple 24-hour crews to work out of the station when completed. The bay area of the station will consist of 3,300 square feet with four doors, allowing for up to 4 emergency vehicles at one time, Templeton said.
Work began on the project on Sept. 21 and it is expected to be completed in spring 2021, Templeton said.
In May, Greenwood County Council voted unanimously to award Greenway Construction the bid to build the facility. The project is estimated to cost $1 million, which will be paid out of the EMS construction fund, the fire operations fund and special appropriations fund.
This project is separate from the more than $10 million CPST renovation project of athletics facilities in the county, which includes the Wilbanks Sports Complex among others.