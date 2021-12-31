Mathis Road in Greenwood is going to be the site of a litter pick up next week.
Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith asked for an emergency cleanup of the road, Amber Nappier, litter prevention coordinator for the county, wrote in a news release.
Because of pending inclement weather this weekend, the pickup will take place at 3 p.m. next Sunday.
Those who want to help will meet in the Lowe's parking lot and the pickup will go from Bypass 72 to West Cambridge Avenue, Nappier said.
“Unfortunately, this is one of the worst roads in Greenwood County and it has been particularly bad lately due to all of the holiday traffic,” Nappier said in the release.
“This will be a bit of an ‘all hands on deck’ situation due to the huge amount of litter.”
Supplies for the pickup will be provided.