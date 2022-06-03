The Vikings are boarding figurative ships for other opportunities, such as college, the military or the workforce.

Emerald High School seniors graduated Thursday, walking across the stage and collecting their diplomas at the Finis Horne Arena at Lander University.

Graduate Isabel Lagunes said before the ceremony that she was excited and sad.

“It’s just like, a mixture of emotions, honestly,” she said.

“Like, I’m really happy we’re going to be out of high school, but it’s sad that we’re all going to go our separate ways, honestly.”

The best part of high school, she said, was being part of a club or group and becoming like family.

“It just becomes a big part of your life and they’re always going to be with you,” she said.

“And it’s going to be the best memories that you’ll have is just remembering your family.”

That family for Lagunes is the soccer team, which she played on for four years.

Aamir Kashmiri said he wasn’t feeling too much emotion before walking across the stage.

He transferred to the school his sophomore year and made some friends, including a few — Lagunes and another senior, Summer Karle — just by standing in the graduation line.

One of the best parts of high school, he said, is having great teachers. He named English teacher Bre Duncan and teacher William Payne as a few favorites.

He’ll miss the teachers the most.

“Well, the cool teachers,” he clarified.

Karle said she’s going to miss doing theater in high school, and the friends she’s made doing it.

She said before the ceremony she felt like her life would flash before her eyes as she walked across the stage.

“I just kind of feel surreal.”

“Like (Kashmiri) said, I don’t really feel a whole lot right now. But I think like once I walk, and like, go home, I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, four years just passed by in an instant.’”

