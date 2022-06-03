Emerald seniors cross the finish line, diploma in hand By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Jun 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Buy Now Emerald High School graduate Matais Lott, right, shakes hands with principal Jamie Blount during Friday’s commencement. At left is superintendent Steve Glenn. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Emerald High School graduate Isaiah Clardy, right, shakes the hand of principal Jamie Blount. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Emerald High School salutatorian Jacob Roskowski speaks during commencement. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Buy Now Emerald High School valedictorian William Lazur speaks during commencement. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Vikings are boarding figurative ships for other opportunities, such as college, the military or the workforce.Emerald High School seniors graduated Thursday, walking across the stage and collecting their diplomas at the Finis Horne Arena at Lander University.Graduate Isabel Lagunes said before the ceremony that she was excited and sad.“It’s just like, a mixture of emotions, honestly,” she said.“Like, I’m really happy we’re going to be out of high school, but it’s sad that we’re all going to go our separate ways, honestly.”The best part of high school, she said, was being part of a club or group and becoming like family.“It just becomes a big part of your life and they’re always going to be with you,” she said.“And it’s going to be the best memories that you’ll have is just remembering your family.”That family for Lagunes is the soccer team, which she played on for four years.Aamir Kashmiri said he wasn’t feeling too much emotion before walking across the stage.He transferred to the school his sophomore year and made some friends, including a few — Lagunes and another senior, Summer Karle — just by standing in the graduation line.One of the best parts of high school, he said, is having great teachers. He named English teacher Bre Duncan and teacher William Payne as a few favorites.He’ll miss the teachers the most.“Well, the cool teachers,” he clarified.Karle said she’s going to miss doing theater in high school, and the friends she’s made doing it.She said before the ceremony she felt like her life would flash before her eyes as she walked across the stage.“I just kind of feel surreal.”“Like (Kashmiri) said, I don’t really feel a whole lot right now. But I think like once I walk, and like, go home, I’m going to be like, ‘Oh, four years just passed by in an instant.’” Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lagunes William Payne School Education University Summer Karle High School Teacher Aamir Kashmiri Bre Duncan Lakelands Connector Greenwood Regional Rehabilitation Hospital honored May 25, 2022 McAlhany retires from Greenwood Capital May 25, 2022 Thirteen honored for loyal service to PTC May 25, 2022 Graduates urged to ‘Stamp Your Work With Excellence’ May 25, 2022 Latest News 1:14:46 Alberts, Nebraska working on binder full of ideas for Memorial Stadium renovation +3 Stanford, Aggies, E. Carolina win easily in NCAA regionals Valley musician Jerry Wessling discusses his latest efforts Kate Middleton reassures royal fans Queen is ‘fine’ after finding first Jubilee day ‘very tiring’ Prince Harry and Meghan returned home while senior royals attended Jubilee thanksgiving reception for Queen Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan drowns in Saluda River at Ware Shoals parkCoroner IDs two men who drowned Monday, Tuesday in Ware ShoalsActor Bo Hopkins, who spent time in Ware Shoals, diesGreenwood Chamber board ousts Heegan as presidentGreenwood woman arrested after reportedly using drugs in front of minorsGreenwood man faces charge he inappropriately touched childHodges Elementary teacher says 'yes' during surprise proposalLetter to our readers: Index-Journal announces changes to its print scheduleJohnston man faces stolen pistol, drug chargesWare Shoals council discusses Pitts Park safety State News Debate finally set for South Carolina Democratic hopefuls U. of South Carolina gets Hootie & the Blowfish memorabilia Sheriff: Boy, 8, killed as man shoots randomly at cars Early voting starts for first time in South Carolina Tuesday Mass shooters exploited gun laws, loopholes before carnage CNN News 3 stabbed at hospital in Encino, suspect remains barricaded inside Colorado Schools Gearing Up To Feed Kids Over The Summer: 'Hunger Doesn't Take A Break' Man arrested after hours-long search in North Park related to suspected domestic incident Multiple people stabbed in Encino Hospital Medical Center, at least 1 person in critical condition