Emerald High School’s marching band is making school history this year.
The Emerald Viking Vanguard will take the field at Spring Valley High School on Saturday at the marching band state championship, the first time the school has competed for a state title.
Multiple other schools in the Lakelands will be competing at the state championships, as well.
Emerald band director Aaron Acord said he researched using the S.C. Band Directors Association and the school’s yearbooks and said he couldn’t find any record of Emerald’s band going to the state championship.
The band is headed there Saturday with its show called War Dance, which Acord said features music that was written to capture the spirit and intensity of the haka dance from New Zealand.
The 2A band placed fourth out of 12 bands in their class at Upper State over the weekend in Boiling Springs. Bands placing eighth or better qualified for state.
Acord said coming into the season, going to state was the goal the students had.
“This is something that’s been at the forefront of their thinking since they’ve been in band,” he said. “This is my second year here and it’s definitely been a goal of the students since before I got here.”
Acord said the students were so excited after the announcement of their scores at Upper State they did the Viking dance right there on the field at Boiling Springs.
“While it’s the first time and we’re very excited to get to go down to the state championship and just to have made it is obviously the big deal, but now the thinking switches to ‘how can we do once we get there,'” Acord said.
“I think that a top 10 finish in the state would just be a huge, huge deal for these kids and the school, and I think it’s something that’s absolutely attainable.”
He credited the support of the schools and principals at Emerald and Westview with helping the band succeed.
Ninety Six High School’s band won the 1A Upper State championship for the 12th consecutive year Saturday, and took home high music, high visual and high overall effect awards.
Ware Shoals High School finished fourth in 1A and is also headed to the championship. Dixie High will be there, too, placing eighth in 1A Upper State.