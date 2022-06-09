There is nothing like life on the farm.
That life includes children roaming Emerald Farm. The business took a hit from COVID-19 as families and schools dropped plans for visits, owner Kathryn Zahn said. A few children and their parents visiting the farm Wednesday gave a small indication that life is getting back to normal.
The business is a combination of a working farm, antiques and hobby shop, meeting place and mini-park with a working train for children and a model train set for adults.
Children and adults marveled at a model train set that stretches across a room with enough room for a house. One visitor he hadn’t seen the set in three years. Zahn described the set as a 13-year work in progress.
A train hauling cars loaded with coal circled an environment consisting of rural areas, the downtown area of a small town and a car show. It even passed a police car with a flashing blue light next to a pulled-over vehicle.
Space that isn’t taken up by the model is dedicated to train cars and equipment and drawers which are used to store trains brought in by enthusiasts, she said. Many people enjoy the trains but don’t have equipment or room for a full set. They visit the farm and indulge in their hobby.
Model train sets usually are run by cellphones these days. Zahn preferred a retro method, taking a remote control the size of an ‘80s cellphone. With flicks of a few buttons, the set came to life.
In the background, a PA system shouts out orders, such as clear the tracks and other train- and traffic-related messages.
As the trains carry coal, Zahn says she tells small children that the coal will go to the North Pole, so Santa Claus will have coal to put in stockings. Some of them get upset over that.
“You have to have a sense of humor, right?” she said. “There’s a lot of love right here. What’s wonderful is people having the imagination to create this world. It’s a fun thing to do.”
King Martin walked up and down the length of the train set, watching the train go by.
King loves trains, said his grandmother, Julie Mathis. She smiled as King cupped his hands around his eyes like binoculars to get a closer look at the model train. Neither he nor his sister wanted to get off the train which toured the farm. She hopes King will stick with trains when he gets older, maybe even working on trains.
Kids like to see the train go, but adults are the big fans, Zahn said. Her husband Paul, who is the engineer for the train which gives a tour of the farm, admitted that most children don’t know what trains are.
Zahn hopes to see more children now that school is out. The farm experienced reduced attendance because of COVID-19. She hopes the virus is done. A school sent 82 first grade students for a visit about two weeks ago.
A bit of education is involved. Part of visits is showing children where their food comes from. Learning might be important as Zahn related a story of a child who was holding a chicken egg and exclaiming, “Look what the goat gave me!”
The farm also will be the site of a Saturday workshop put on by the Lakelands Beekeepers Association in conjunction with the Festival of Flowers, she said. The group will present information on bees and their importance as pollinators.
The goal is to create a place that is safe for kids and that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg, she said.
Other children visited other sites, such as the peacocks that stroll the grounds, the goats which provide milk for soap and the geese which line up at a dock whenever they see anyone with food.
Serenity and Allister Beaudoin plied the geese and turtles with kibble. Their mother, Julianna, said they were getting bored at the house, so she brought them to the farm.