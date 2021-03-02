Emerald City Rotary members gathered Saturday to work on a project the club has had in the works for a few years.
Set aside because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the project has been several months in the making.
“We got some money from Rotary International,” said Maggie McMahon, club president, “to build a playground.”
McMahon said the project received funding during the 2019-20 year, prior to her time as president. She said the club is just now able to safely start assembling the new equipment.
The new equipment will go on an old abandoned playground on the campus of Connie Maxwell.
“Basically, the project money from last year is just to spruce that up,” McMahon said.
She said the club is providing new solar-powered light fixtures, a picnic table, trash cans and a swing. Playground equipment is already on site.
“We are just bringing some elements in to make it a little more comfortable,” McMahon said.
On Saturday, the club had 11 people working on assembling the new fixtures.
“It was some of us and then some of our family members came,” McMahon said. “It was really a family affair.”
She said the next project for Emerald City Rotary will be new batting cages at the YMCA.