Vote Here

Three school board seats in Greenwood County are in the hands of voters today.

There is one open seat on the Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees and two open seats on the Greenwood County School District 52 board.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today.

Three filed for the seat held by chairperson Shanon Calvert in Ware Shoals.

Calvert filed for reelection. Also running for the seat are Joey Ward and Amanda Cheshire Salter.

In Ninety Six, four candidates have filed for two open seats currently held by Dr. Bryan Green and Jeff Chapman.

Green filed for reelection. Also running for the two seats are Jay Reynolds, Nancy Barbee Werts and DeShaun Williams.

The board is guaranteed at least one new member, as Chapman decided not to run for another term on the board.