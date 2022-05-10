Elections today for Ware Shoals, Ninety Six school boards From staff reports May 10, 2022 24 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Three school board seats in Greenwood County are in the hands of voters today.There is one open seat on the Greenwood County School District 51 board of trustees and two open seats on the Greenwood County School District 52 board.Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. today.Three filed for the seat held by chairperson Shanon Calvert in Ware Shoals.Calvert filed for reelection. Also running for the seat are Joey Ward and Amanda Cheshire Salter.In Ninety Six, four candidates have filed for two open seats currently held by Dr. Bryan Green and Jeff Chapman.Green filed for reelection. Also running for the two seats are Jay Reynolds, Nancy Barbee Werts and DeShaun Williams.The board is guaranteed at least one new member, as Chapman decided not to run for another term on the board. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lakelands Connector Russian and Gillian named SC Teaching Fellows May 4, 2022 T.G.I.F. hosts fundraising event to benefit the Burton Center May 4, 2022 Colleagues and students honor retired Erskine Chem/Physics faculty May 4, 2022 Spring Art Gala reaches record attendance May 3, 2022 Latest News Greenwood County Sheriff's Office hits water with new patrol boat +3 Boys and Girls Club hosts memorial hike for Bob Koch Elections today for Ware Shoals, Ninety Six school boards +5 Ware Shoals High celebrates safety manager, student first responders +13 Music program gives kids opportunity to explore artistic side Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood day care closes doors after director, several employees resignGreenwood County deputies seize nearly 8 pounds of meth, stolen propertyNew arrest made in 2017 Calhoun Falls killingMan faces assault charge in attack on Calhoun Falls mayorGCSO assists Highway Patrol in capturing suspect near Greenwood HighFormer Donalds fire captain faces forgery, embezzlement countsSLED charges Laurens woman with arsonDistrict 50 names teacher of the yearMumford Industries set to make $2 million expansion30+ candidates apply for Greenwood assistant manager role 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here State News Man committed after slayings shows up free in small SC town Enslaved people finally honored in South Carolina beach town Why are there so many beached starfish on SC shores lately? Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls Pence: Leaked abortion draft opinion helps some '22 hopefuls CNN News Concert to benefit Ukraine in San Francisco Nationwide baby formula shortages strip Bay Area store shelves CHP: Child shot on I-80 in Vacaville; no suspect info released Fans confident as Warriors win 101-98 for a 3-1 series lead over Memphis