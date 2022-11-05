Greenwood County School District 50’s board of trustees will have a new member after Tuesday’s election.
Either Tammy Brownlee or Elizabeth Carter will represent District 1. The district is in the central portion of the county, including some southeast parts of the city of Greenwood.
Brownlee has lived in Greenwood for seven years and is a branch manager for Lenders Loans. She has two children in the district, ages 16 and 13.
“I’m very invested in the betterment of children,” she said. “I’ve always raised my children to love others, to respect others and to respect themselves and to be productive citizens.”
Brownlee said as a parent in District 50, she sees a lot that needs to change.
“I know one person can’t do it, but it’s got to start somewhere where we’re more invested in (students’) achievements, their accomplishments instead of wanting to throw them out of school, because they’re kids,” she said.
“You know, we want kids to act like kids but we also put adult responsibilities on them, and they’re not there yet and that’s not fair. The way we see things is not the way a child is going to see things. We’ve had life experience, we were raised in a different generation, and these kids, they’re different. You’ve got to meet them where they are. That’s why I’m running, because I want to see change.”
Brownlee said she sees a difference in the way her children and grandchildren are treated based on the color of their skin.
“We should be fair across the board, whether you’re white, Black, Indian, you know, Asian, it shouldn’t matter,” Brownlee said.
“You’re a child, period. And that’s what God sees, he sees a child. He doesn’t see an adult, he doesn’t see color, he sees none of that, he made each one of us individual just the way we are.”
Brownlee said every parent she’s talked to about the school district has something negative to say about it, and she wants to change that and bridge the gap between parents and the district.
Elizabeth Carter is another parent and grandparent, and has lived in Greenwood for almost 49 years.
Carter retired at 50, but went back to work later and now works part time at Kohls. She plans to retire completely in December.
“I don’t want to retire just to sit at home, that’s not me. I always get involved in anything I can,” she said.
Carter is active in her church, Old Mt. Zion Baptist Church, and in other organizations, such as the NAACP.
“I made sure my kids had a good education,” she said. One of her children went to college and the other went into the military.
She said with her children and her grandson, she went to their schools, stayed on top of their grades, got involved in parent-teacher organizations and made sure they were on target.
She volunteered in schools until about 10 years ago.
Carter said she sees some issues going on in schools. Some, she said are going very well and some aren’t.
“My main concern is the young people,” she said. She wants to work on the board to make sure that student grades are up to standards.
“What can the board do, what can the teachers do, what can the parents do?” she said. “All of that’s going to have to come together to make the grades and that all come together.
Carter said it won’t be one of those groups to fix the issue, it will be all of them.
Carter or Brownlee will be taking the seat vacated by Johanna Bishop, who is running unopposed for a set on Greenwood County Council.
Three other District 50 seats are on the ballot. Incumbents Hillary Craigo, Clay Sprouse and Danielle Fields, who represent districts 2, 6 and 8 respectively, are each running unopposed.