Theo Lane went to his polling place last week, voter registration card in hand, eager to cast his ballot. Instead of voting, however, the Greenwood County Council member found himself on a quest to prove his identity.
That’s because he showed up at Coronaca Fire Department without a driver’s license. South Carolina requires each voter to show a photo ID at the polls.
He rifled through his wallet. It wasn’t there. He searched his house and couldn’t find it.
“I still don’t have a driver’s license,” he said. “I don’t know where it is.”
Lane settled on another permissible form of photo ID: his passport.
He told his fellow council members Tuesday that there was a purpose to his parable.
“When I walked into Coronaca Fire Department, everybody in that building knew who I was. Everybody,” Lane said. “But that didn’t influence the fact that they followed the verification process that secures the sanctity of our vote. And although it was a little bit of an inconvenience to me, I thanked them for doing that.”
He wasn’t the only council member to address last week’s election in district reports.
Edith Childs congratulated Teresa Griffin, the Democrat who won Childs’ District 1 seat, and she reminded meeting attendees that she had just two meetings left in her 24-year stint on Council. She announced in March she wouldn’t seek a seventh term.
Council member Mark Allison noted that unlike some parts of the country that saw vote counting drag on for days after the last ballots were cast, Greenwood County’s votes were tallied by the end of the night Nov. 8 and everything seemed to run smoothly. Allison gave credit to county elections director Connie Moody and her staff.
“They always do a good job for us,” he said.
Greenwood County saw 22,020 voters participate in last week’s election for a turnout of 54.6%, according to certified results.
Allison said he appreciates the 2,221 who voted for him — and the 38 who voted against.
“I don’t know who they voted for,” he said. “I guess they wanted anyone other than me, so I’ll try to do better in this next term.”
Contact Managing Editor Matthew Hensley at 864-943-2529 or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.