Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith won a second term in office, defeating Annette Edwards in a rematch of their 2018 bid for the same seat.

Smith took 2,499 votes to Edwards' 1,702, according to unofficial results published by the state election commission. Smith and Edwards both ran for mayor in 2018, with Smith taking the mayor's seat then.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags