Greenwood Mayor Brandon Smith won a second term in office, defeating Annette Edwards in a rematch of their 2018 bid for the same seat.
Smith took 2,499 votes to Edwards' 1,702, according to unofficial results published by the state election commission. Smith and Edwards both ran for mayor in 2018, with Smith taking the mayor's seat then.
"I'm very grateful, and I'm excited to be able to continue the work that we've started," Smith said. "We've got a great team in place at the city of Greenwood, and I'm very grateful to continue this voyage."
He said he keeps an open door and wants to represent all of Greenwood. The problems the community faces are ones everyone can help solve. He was watching results come in Tuesday night at Howard's on Main, alongside friends and family.
"I think I ran a great race," Edwards said. "I'm still proud of what I did."
Edwards congratulated Smith and said she intends to continue her work in the community. She was attending a watch party with other candidates at Nikki's Chicken and Waffle Sports Bar and Grill.
At 43, Smith said the four years of his first term came with unique challenges, including the global COVID-19 pandemic. In that time, the city hired two assistant city managers to help manage Greenwood's growth as residential developers clamor to build. The city is also readying to tackle blighted, abandoned properties and create a new Uptown master plan to expand and improve the city's center.
Edwards was inspired to run for office in 2018 after a string of fatal shootings that killed young Black men, including her 18-year-old cousin, TaDarrius Robinson. Edwards is pastor at Old Field Bethel AME Church, and said if she was elected her focus would be on building better relationships between the police and the people they serve. She campaigned on fixing up neglected neighborhoods.
