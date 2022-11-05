Six candidates are running for three contested seats on the Abbeville County School Board.
Districts 1, 3, 6, 7 and 9 are up for election, but 3 and 7 are uncontested. Incumbent James Tisdale is running for his set in district 3. Charles Angel is running for the open seat in district 7.
The remaining candidates are Tim Rhodes and Tracy Lindler, who are running for district 1. Brad Evans and Erin Gambrell are running for district 6. Lisa Alewine and Bryan Glace are running for district 9.
Tracy Lindler
Lindler is a self-employed business owner and Lander University graduate who has previously served on the Abbeville County School District board of trustees. He currently serves on the Calhoun Falls Charter School board and has a son at that school.
Three pressing issues he sees facing the district include employee morale, which should be carefully studied because student achievement is tied to the workforce, he said.
Zoning is the second, he said, and he mentioned that the district is looking at changes to the county high schools with how many classrooms are needed.
“Until you address the zoning issue and you stabilize the student population at the elementary level, which are the feeder schools for the high schools, you’ve not addressed the problem, all you’ve done is put a Band-Aid on it for it to come about again another day,” he said.
The district also must determine how it will fund the remaining balance of a handful of projects not covered by the $38 million given to the district by the state.
A rift has been carved in the board over the past year or so over a handful of big items.
Lindler said there are “petty politics” at play in the district, as well as emotion and not passion amongst board members.
“And I say emotion and not passion because when people become emotional about issues, that’s when they need to take a step back,” he said. “To be passionate about it means that you’ve taken the time to collect the data, to analyze the data, to examine the data and to look at the best possible path the district can take going forward regardless of your emotional feelings, then casting a vote.”
Tim Rhodes
Rhodes is a Calhoun Falls graduate whose children also went through Abbeville County schools. He’s the incumbent school board member representing district 1.
“I’ve always been involved with the school system some way, some form,” Rhodes said.
He is a quality assurance coordinator with Prysmian Cable and a member of Northside Baptist Church in Calhoun Falls.
Rhodes said he has always thought of school board members as the voice of the students.
“I feel like that a school board member that gets on the board in any area should always put the children first and their needs and what the needs of that student is as far as making sure that they’re prepared for the next step in their life, whether it’s you know, four-year college, technical school, the workforce or military,” Rhodes said.
One top issue for Rhodes is to be sure funds continue coming into the district and to keep the schools in the “top-notch place they need to be.”
He said it’s important that teachers and staff members get what they need to be successful.
Rhodes wants to be sure that construction and capital improvement projects are finished, but without a tax increase.
“I’d love to see us be able to do what we need to do as a school district without increasing taxes and get everything done the best we can to protect those that are in our county,” he said.
On the school board’s relationship, he said the board needs to focus on the task at hand: What’s best for the students in the county.
“Everybody needs to try to come together the best they can and put the students first.”
Brad Evans
Brad Evans is the incumbent school board member representing district 6.
Evans was born and raised in Abbeville and has owned and operated Harris Funeral Home since 2003. He’s married with two students in the Abbeville County school system.
He’s an elder at Abbeville Presbyterian Church and is involved in multiple Abbeville area organizations.
Evans said he initially ran for the board because he has a love for the community and wants to better educational opportunities for all children in the county.
“I wanted to be a voice,” he said.
One pressing matter Evans mentioned is a decline in enrollment.
“The biggest struggle I think we have is declining enrollment and being able to maintain 10 facilities. I think that’s always going to be a conversation,” he said.
Evans said the district was blessed with the $38 million gift from the state, and that the district will have to continually balance capital improvements.
He also mentioned as the county’s largest employer, they have to consistently think about payroll and taking care of teachers.
Evans said of the board’s relationship, there are people passionate about the communities they live in.
The goal for the board, he said, is to come out united.
“The positives outweigh the negatives and I am just so blessed to be a part of that and even though all this other stuff has been going on ... we are forging ahead.”
Evans said the best is yet to come for Abbeville County.
Erin Gambrell
Erin Gambrell is a 2004 Dixie High School graduate turned nurse turned business owner.
She and her husband own Two Brews in Abbeville and have a young son. They are members of Grace United Methodist Church.
Gambrell said she wants to try to help however she can.
“You know, there’s so much talk and conflict and everybody wants change and nobody’s really do anything for the change,” she said.
“I hope I can, you know, I’d like to give it a shot. I’d like to see things get better, people on the same page, especially because my son will be going into the school system.”
One of the big issues for Gambrell is transparency, as well as school safety.
Another concern is the community. She mentioned the referendum that failed earlier this year and the impact it would have had on taxpayers.
Gambrell said if it had passed, her family’s business would have likely been shut down as they wouldn’t have been able to afford the tax increase.
On the board’s relationship, members need to be sure they get along and can come up with solutions where everyone is happy instead of drawing a line in the sand.
“That’s part of being a governing body is listening to the people,” she said.
Gambrell said she doesn’t have a background in education, but with her career, she’s good at situational triage.
“I’m hoping with that and with my background, I’ll be able to help the children in the community in some way,” she said. “That’s my goal.”
Lisa Alewine
Alewine is a former teacher and Dixie High graduate with three children in the district. She’s been involved through coaching robotics and teaching Girl Scouts.
“I’ve been kind of active with the school district for the last three years,” she said.
Alewine said her motivation to run for school board was to represent the area and preserve all of the district’s schools.
A top concern, she said, is that all the district’s schools stay open. “It’s not just a school, that’s a family for … all the students,” she said.
Alewine said she’s involved in the community and has a lot of people reach out to her about issues. Sitting on the board, she said, she would be able to help people better.
“I’ve already got that open line of communication with people,” she said.
One pressing issue she mentioned is the plans for construction, and said the district is “underbuilding” at Dixie High School when it comes to the population shifts in the county.
“I think that rezoning is something we have to look at, but I would never take that lightly because pulling potential students from one school to another is a huge deal and I think that’s one that couldn’t be taken lightly,” she said.
Another issue she mentioned is maintenance and being proactive in taking care of schools, “instead of what we’ve been doing, which is putting out fires,” she said.
Alewine said a lot of the issue with the board’s relationship comes down to communication.
“At the end of the day, we all want what’s best for all of the students, we just have to do it in a way that we can afford it,” she said.
Alewine said she’s been working in education her entire adult life and is ready for the challenge.
Bryan Glace
Bryan Glace is another Abbeville native running for the board. He’s a process engineer for Bridgestone Americas and recently received a master’s degree in industrial engineering from Clemson.
Glace is involved with the Abbeville and Lake Secession communities. He has coached wrestling for years.
“The entire time I was growing up and being in the area, I just have always felt that making ... education in general more of a priority in the area was important to me,” Glace said.
He said that if education is improved, it will lead to more development and advancement in the area.
The logistics of construction and capital improvement projects are very important over the next couple of years.
Looking at zoning and being sure the district’s resources are allocated to the entire county is important, Glace said.
Regarding the board’s relationship, Glace said the biggest thing he can do is lead by example with honesty and integrity.
“If elected, or not elected, just doing my part to try and represent the people of the community and be an active member of the board,” he said.
Glace said running for the board is all about the county’s children.
“Trying to look out for their needs and their best interests as a whole while trying to manage our resources the best we can and in the most efficient way,” Glace said.