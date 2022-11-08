Robert Dean was shocked he won the Greenwood City Council District 2 seat.
Dean and James Jones both ran in the August special election to fill the Greenwood City Council Ward 2 seat left open after the death of Patricia Partlow. Jones won the August race with only about 100 total votes cast, and filled the seat until Partlow's term expired with the general election.
According to unofficial results Tuesday, Dean won the seat with 281 votes to Jones' 219. Dean thanked his supporters for a result he did not see coming.
"I'm just in shock right now," Dean said. "I definitely wanted it, but I did not expect this."
Jones said he was glad for the time he had on council, learning about city government matters.
"You run the best campaign you can, and did what you think is right," he said. "It's in the hands of the people, I can't complain."
Dean was born and raised in Greenwood, having worked for Robinson and Son Mortuary for 26 years and Lonza for 23. He ran with an interest in developing affordable and accessible housing, expanding public transportation and investing in local parks.
Jones is also interested in more affordable housing, removing rundown and neglected properties and investing in revitalizing communities. He's also said the city needs more recreational areas intended for children.
