There’s stiff competition in Ware Shoals this election cycle.
Despite no competition on the ballot for Bryan Ross, who is running for mayor, nine candidates are vying for three open seats on town council. Alongside two incumbents and a former council member returning to local politics, six political newcomers have stepped up to represent their town.
Election Day is Tuesday, and polling places will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For information about voter registration and what your polling place is, visit scvotes.gov
One candidate, J.P. Alewine, was unavailable for comment after multiple attempts to reach him at the contact information provided on his candidate filing paperwork. Another candidate, Brian Padgett, gave an interview to the Index-Journal, but staff writer Damian Dominguez misplaced the notes from that interview. Attempts to arrange another interview with Padgett in the days ahead of publication were unsuccessful.
Ali Babb
At 24, Babb was the youngest candidate to file in this race. Though originally from Michigan, she moved to her husband John’s hometown of Ware Shoals, where they’re raising their son, Levi.
Babb worked in her family’s small business, as well as working in the service and business departments at a car dealership. She was involved in community outreach programs in Michigan. She works at her husband’s local towing and logistics businesses.
“It’s a beautiful small town, and it could really be beautiful and show that off if it was cleaned up,” Babb said.
If elected, she said she wants to bolster the town’s code enforcement to keep properties looking neat and hold property owners accountable. More police patrols in high-crime areas, along with speed bumps in neighborhoods with many children, could help keep the community safer.
“If you don’t know Ware Shoals is here and you’re going up 25, you can blink and you’ll miss it,” she said.
She wants to promote the town throughout the region, while also working to improve life for young people in the town. She said she’d want to explore creating a volunteer program for students with the local high school. She’d also like to work with Piedmont Technical College to promote skill and trade classes for area youth, teaching life skills.
“I want it to be a place where people want to live,” she said.
Kim Jensen
Jensen, 62, moved to Ware Shoals two years ago from California to be closer to her family in Honea Path.
“I kind of landed in Ware Shoals without really knowing anything about it,” Jensen said.
Jensen is a retired corrections officer, who worked for more than 20 years working with incarcerated and helping them find success once they were released. Since moving to Ware Shoals, she said she’s enjoyed the beauty of the Saluda River and how friendly the people are.
Small towns need an update, she said, and Ware Shoals is a hidden gem that could use some polish.
The town needs more clean-up events, getting residents involved in clearing the trash and clutter from their streets and yards. She wants to encourage people to take pride in their community.
She praised the work on building the town’s amphitheater but said the town needs to be able to support the crowds it’s trying to entice with events, businesses and attractive public spaces.
“I think this has been a great thing for the town,” she said. “It can bring a lot of money into town, bring a lot of people in from out of town, too.”
Jensen thinks industrial growth along Highway 25 could attract people to live in Ware Shoals if the town looked appealing. She also wants to help council establish a youth center, and encourage young people to invest their energy in improving their own hometown as they grow up.
“One of the things I love to hear when I talk to people who grew up here are the wonderful memories they have,” she said. “They’re our future, they’re the town.”
George Leagans
One of the two incumbents running, Leagans has 12 years served on council and is bidding for what he said will likely be his last term.
Leagans moved to Ware Shoals in 1996 to serve as a pastor, and is currently pastor at Enoree Baptist. He worked for the Burton Center, but retired two years ago.
In recent years the town has worked to retool its water and sewer systems, contracting management of it to a local company and working with the Greenwood County Capital Project Sales Tax funds to renovate sewer lines for the town.
“That’s the main reason that I’m running again, I want to be a part of that project,” he said.
He praised the town’s work to address Republic pulling out of its residential trash service and opposed council’s move to raise the trash fee. While the town’s amphitheater will be a great asset, he said the next challenge they face is the renovation and use of Katherine Hall.
“Because of the amphitheater, Val Jackson who is also on council is leading a group to put a teen center in the bay area,” Leagans said. “There was a time when I would have thought Katherine Hall was not doable, but with the CPST and additional grant funds, I think it is doable.”
The Upstate is growing along Highway 25, south from Greenville and north from Greenwood. Leagans said the revenue Ware Shoals receives from providing sewer services for new industries will continue to be a source of growth for the town.
Jimmy Palmer
A Ware Shoals Native, Palmer works at Blanchard Equipment and has been a volunteer firefighter with the Ware Shoals Fire Department for about 12 years.
“I just really would love to see the town back to where it was when I was a kid,” said Palmer, 38.
That means clean streets and properties, the junk cleared out of front yards and people eagerly engaged in keeping their town clean. Palmer also wants to see more people getting outdoors and active, whether it’s down at the river or through young people joining rec sports teams.
“They need to try and get Greenwood County Parks and Rec to come back up here and get with them,” Palmer said. “With no parks and rec, the kids are on the tail end of the deal. It’s killing the high school football program. You’ve got kids signing up to play JV or varsity football who have never touched a ball in their lives.”
The influx of industry nearby can drive residential development, and Palmer said clean streets are key to making the town appealing for developers and would-be home buyers. He wants to see more events hosted at the town amphitheater; more reasons for residents to get out and get engaged.
“if you don’t get the town cleaned up, people won’t want to live there,” he said. ‘I’ve been here all my life. I’ve seen what’s changed for the good and what’s changed for the bad. I just want to see the community bettered.”
Micheal Powell
One of the incumbents running for reelection, the 53-year-old Powell said his first term saw council tackling the town’s failing infrastructure. They replaced needed pumps at water stations, contracted out management of the water and sewer system and put a new roof over Town Hall.
Powell said the town also oversaw the fire department’s move to its new station and the retooling of the old fire department building into a public works department. The amphitheater is a work in progress but has already served as a great venue for events.
Powell serves as chairman for the town’s history and tourism committee, and he’s brought back the farmers’ market, helped create a town museum and set aside federal funds for upgrades to the riverside attractions and an RV park.
“It’s hard to get industry to come into small towns, but we have a lot of infrastructure businesses look for when they’re coming to a town,” he said. “My vision is that we become your Upstate tourism destination.”
The amphitheater can hold events for thousands of guests, and the upcoming Katherine Hall renovations will provide another event space.
“Even if we can’t bring industries into town, we can join on on the biggest industry in the state, which is tourism,” he said.
The town’s available housing won’t be able to keep up with growth around it, and he said they’ll have to attract new housing developers before the town can see substantial growth.
Powell worked at Ware Shoals High School for years and is a special education instructor in District 50 now. He said the town needs closer collaboration with its school district to provide the best education for students.
“I do know what success is, and I know how to work hard to get there,” he said.
Brandon White
White was born in Laurens, but grew up in Ware Shoals and attended school there. He attended Piedmont Technical College and the University of South Carolina and has an associate degree in accounting and management and a bachelor’s in finance investing.
He works now at ASI Lumber, and he and his partner are raising two children in Ware Shoals.
“I just feel like I’m capable of giving back to the community,” he said. “A business mindset is something we could use.”
If elected, he wants to bring a background in financial strategizing to the town’s government. The town has positioned itself as a tourism hub, but he said the struggle is informing people of the events the town hosts.
“We’ve got stuff going on, but the more people I talk to the more they say they didn’t know things were going on,” he said.
He wants to work to recruit businesses to the town’s center, along with residential developers to help balance out the high number of rental properties with homes people can buy. Ownership can make residents take more pride in their town, and improve the overall curb appeal of the town.
To bolster the town’s revenues, he said he’d like to sell more waste disposal services to the industries along Highway 25 and process landfill sludge.
Keith Wright
Born and raised in Ware Shoals, Wright worked for the town for 23 years and served as utilities supervisor. At 46, Wright is married with two children.
Now he works for L&L Environmental, which is the company that’s contracted to operate the town’s water and sewer system.
“I know more about the infrastructure than anything,” he said. “Some of them are clueless about this stuff, and I just want to help them out.”
Budgeting is the town’s biggest trouble at the moment. There have been many changes to the sewer system and service costs, and he said he’d like to get more people contracting with the town’s sewer services.
The Catfish Feastival along with concerts in town and at the amphitheater have shown the town needs better parking options, Wright said. These town events are key to getting people out — he said he’s been surprised how many people turn out to these events, and he wants to keep making them more accessible for guests.
In terms of public safety, Wright said he’d like to see the police department doing wellness checks for senior citizens.