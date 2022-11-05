Ware Shoals Town Hall

There’s stiff competition in Ware Shoals this election cycle.

Despite no competition on the ballot for Bryan Ross, who is running for mayor, nine candidates are vying for three open seats on town council. Alongside two incumbents and a former council member returning to local politics, six political newcomers have stepped up to represent their town.

Brian Padgett

BRIAN PADGETT
Kimberly Jensen.jpg

KIM JENSEN
George Leagans

GEORGE LEAGANS
Jimmy Palmer.jpg

JIMMY PALMER
Micheal Powell

MICHEAL POWELL
Brandon White.jpg

BRANDON WHITE
Keith Wright.jpeg

KEITH WRIGHT

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags