As the bright-red tour bus pulled into Uptown, a throng of people waving McMaster/Evette campaign signs greeted the South Carolina governor and lieutenant governor during their stop in Greenwood.

Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Gov. Henry McMaster were on Day 4 of their statewide campaign tour and stopped in Greenwood on their way through the Upstate after a stop in Newberry. McMaster and Evette are the Republican candidates on the ballot Tuesday, and face Democrats Joe Cunningham and Tally Parham Casey, alongside Libertarian candidates Bruce Reeves and Jessica Ethridge.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags