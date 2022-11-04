Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette and Gov. Henry McMaster were on Day 4 of their statewide campaign tour and stopped in Greenwood on their way through the Upstate after a stop in Newberry. McMaster and Evette are the Republican candidates on the ballot Tuesday, and face Democrats Joe Cunningham and Tally Parham Casey, alongside Libertarian candidates Bruce Reeves and Jessica Ethridge.
The campaign rally was moved from Fat Daddy’s BBQ to the fountain in Uptown because Fat Daddy’s was too near an early-voting polling location for campaigning. Dozens came out to hear their officials speak, as did local elected officials. State Sen. Billy Garrett, state Rep. John McCravy, 8th Circuit Solicitor David Stumbo and Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly stood with the candidates during the rally, while other elected officials watched from the crowd.
“We have always heard this is the election of all elections, you have to vote in this election,” Evette said to the crowd. “But we can all see why we have to vote in the election, right?”
Evette said life was better under Donald Trump’s presidency. She blamed Democratic leadership for high prices and supply chain troubles, and said Republicans in South Carolina have created a business-friendly environment that has fostered industrial partners throughout the state.
To that end, McMaster praised local leadership in the state Legislature. McCravy and Garrett support one another in getting conservative legislation passed, he said. He urged South Carolina to maintain its common sense in matters like reforming the bonding process to keep violent criminals from being released on bond.
He reminded the crowd of how South Carolina stayed open during the COVID-19 pandemic. Churches and businesses stayed open during times when other states took measures to keep people from gathering. He decried vaccine mandates and praised state Attorney General Alan Wilson for joining other state prosecutors to fight federal vaccine mandates.
McMaster continued to hammer federal-level policies, saying the forgiveness of some student debt sent the wrong message to young people. “Something for free? You don’t have to keep your word,” he said.
To round out his comments, he gave praise to South Carolina’s recent accomplishments: $5 billion of capital investments in 2022, a $2 billion surplus, $1 billion tax rebates, infrastructure investments in roads, bridges and broadband. He said the state cut income tax and will continue to do so, and removed income tax for veterans’ retirement pay.
McMaster said he is ready for another term and hoped South Carolina would vote for him to continue representing the state.
“We ask you for answers to the questions presented, and we’re going to keep on doing it,” he said. “Like Bonnie Raitt said in that great song, let’s give them something to talk about.”
