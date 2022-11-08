State Rep. John McCravy has won a fourth term in office after defeating Democratic challenger Bill Kimler.

With 100% of precincts reporting, McCravy captured 74.08% of votes and Kimler received 25.86%, garnering 11,005 and 3,842 votes respectively.

Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.

Tags