State Rep. John McCravy has won a fourth term in office after defeating Democratic challenger Bill Kimler.
With 100% of precincts reporting, McCravy captured 74.08% of votes and Kimler received 25.86%, garnering 11,005 and 3,842 votes respectively.
McCravy watched the results from the law offices of McCravy, Newlon, Sturkie and Clardy. He packed up and was headed to Columbia when he spoke with the Index-Journal, on his way to an abortion-related meeting Wednesday.
"The victory belongs to the voters of District 13," he said. "I think they sent me back by a significant margin."
McCravy said he was proud of the campaign he ran, but said he thought Kimler used personal attacks throughout his campaign. He took issue with text messages sent to his supporters criticizing McCravy's stance on abortion legislation.
"I look forward to serving my constituents again by representing their values in state matters," he said.
Kimler said he was proud of the campaign, saying the district has "seen things it hasn't seen before."
Kimler did not rule out another run at the seat, and said he will remain active in the district.
"No other opponent has confronted this incumbent as head-on as I have," he said, adding that "every position needs to be challenged, issues debated." He said health care, education, violent crime — "all things South Carolina lags countrywide" — remain important areas to be confronted.
"Messages about CRT (critical race theory), made up, invented issues get people excited, but they don't impact people at home," the first-time candidate said.
Asked if he thought the messaging and election results would have an impact on McCravy, Kimler said "McCravy is incapable of change. ... He's not interested in the poverty rate, violent crime, education rankings" and that the incumbent House member "continues to drive a wedge on national issues."
McCravy was first elected to the state House of Representatives in 2016. At 64, McCravy has recently championed legislative efforts to restrict access to abortions. He said if reelected he wants to increase teacher pay, require schools to post their curriculum online, pursue bond and bail reform and streamline the adoption process.
Kimler, 50, is the chairperson of the Greenwood County Democratic Party. He was spurred to get involved in politics following the 2016 election and campaigned on using facts and data to drive legislative decision-making. In the lead-up to the election, he focused on the outsized cost of medical care, wanting to approve the use of medical marijuana in the state, bolstering public education and getting families out of poverty.
Executive Editor Richard Whiting contributed to this report.
Contact staff writer Damian Dominguez at 864-634-7548 or follow on Twitter @IJDDOMINGUEZ.
