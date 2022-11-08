McCormick County school board to have three new members By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three seats on the McCormick County School District board of trustees will be taken by new members.John McCullough, Ann Stuart and RosaLee Riggins were elected to the McCormick County School District board of trustees.They are all new members, and defeated incumbents Joy Bell-Turman, Verteema S. Chiles and Ben White.McCullough won the most votes with 1,894. Stuart received 1,813 and Riggins received 1,744.Bell-Turman received 1,665, Chiles received 1,466 and White received 1,395. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Rosalee Riggins John Mccullough Board Of Trustees Ann Stuart Joy Bell-turman Mccormick County Ben White View sample ballot See all of your options before voting Nov. 8, 2022. See sample ballot Most read news Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Club members join fishing tournament Lions Club members serve meals Mathews Lions Club participates in parade