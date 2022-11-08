Long wins Abbeville County Council District 2 seat By GREG K. DEAL gdeal@indexjournal.com Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email CHRISTINE LONG Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Democrat Christine Long won the Abbeville County Council District 2 seat on Tuesday with 56.58% of the vote in unofficial results.Long defeated Republican Bebe Wesson, who had 43.3% of the vote. "I'm just excited to be able to serve the county," Long said.Long said she would like to see more unity with Calhoun Falls. Some friction arose regarding Calhoun Falls Charter School. She realizes Abbeville is the root and Calhoun Falls is a branch of the tree.In June, she admitted that “in Calhoun Falls, we’re on life support. We’re not dead yet.” That is still the case.Perhaps issues with schools and neighborhoods are real, but Long said she wants to see areas come together as one.Her involvement in politics has lasted the past 25-30 years. She started years ago when Johnny Waller ran for mayor in Calhoun Falls. It grew from there by helping other candidates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Christine Long Abbeville County Council Calhoun Falls Charter School Politics School Institutes Seat Friction Johnny Waller Involvement View sample ballot See all of your options before voting Nov. 8, 2022. See sample ballot Most read news Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Club members join fishing tournament Lions Club members serve meals Mathews Lions Club participates in parade