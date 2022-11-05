Polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday, but the Index-Journal will not be delaying its new normal press time of 8 p.m. in the hopes — largely false hopes — of having all vital election results in the Wednesday edition.
Staff will focus its efforts on reporting on Election Day happenings throughout Tuesday, for the newspaper’s website, indexjournal.com, and the Wednesday paper.
But the meaty stuff, the answers to readers’ question of “who won,” will be posted and updated throughout election night on our website only.
Time and time again, as we have held up our press start and, as a consequence, held up the timely delivery of a print edition, glitches have occurred that have pushed our press start even later than anticipated.
There can be voting machine problems locally and other issues beyond the Lakelands’ polling sites that cause results to be delayed. Those problems have often resulted in headlines that read “Too close to call.” And we don’t want to rush to call a race that results in a “Dewey defeats Truman” headline. Those who know, know. Others should Google that to understand.
The point is this: Elections can be an arduous and long, drawn-out process standing firmly in the way of producing a printed newspaper in a timely manner, a newspaper that is also delivered in time to be of value to readers with the information it contains.
What good is it if we deliver a paper that has many races in which the results are not known? Equally, what good is it if the paper has complete election results that took well into the early morning hours to put together if readers don’t get that paper until many hours later than usual?
Newspapers have websites that are unencumbered by print deadlines. We can update races and keep readers abreast of what problems are arising, if any, in the elections process. And, when all is said and done, we can — at least we hope this is true in nearly all cases — provide complete results as they are made available.
So we invite you to stay up with us to follow the vote tallies during the night after polls close Tuesday. And we certainly realize that many of you will have to go to bed because you have jobs, kids to get to school and so forth. That’s fine. You can hop on your smartphone, tablet or computer as soon as you get up, fire up our website and check out who won.
Oh, and for those who just absolutely must have a printed tally for posterity’s sake, we’ll have a full-color, at-a-glance page with statewide and local results in Friday’s edition.