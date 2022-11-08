Hodges mayor, four town council members elected By LINDSEY HODGES lhodges@indexjournal.com Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Voters flowed in and out of the Hodges town hall Tuesday around lunchtime. LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hodges mayor Michael George has been reelected and four people have been elected to the Hodges town council.Elected to town council were Renee Tinsley, Kathy Detwiler, Johnny Reeves and Travis Reeves.Tinsley, Johnny Reeves and Travis Reeves were incumbent council members.A fifth candidate, Richard Wilson, got the fewest votes and was not elected. Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Council Member Renee Tinsley Politics Travis Reeves Johnny Reeves Hodges Town Council Michael George Richard Wilson View sample ballot See all of your options before voting Nov. 8, 2022. See sample ballot Most read news Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Club members join fishing tournament Lions Club members serve meals Mathews Lions Club participates in parade