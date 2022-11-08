Hodges election day (9).JPG
Voters flowed in and out of the Hodges town hall Tuesday around lunchtime. 

 LINDSEY HODGES | INDEX-JOURNAL

Hodges mayor Michael George has been reelected and four people have been elected to the Hodges town council.

Elected to town council were Renee Tinsley, Kathy Detwiler, Johnny Reeves and Travis Reeves.

Contact staff writer Lindsey Hodges at 864-943-5644 or on Twitter @LindseyNHodges.

