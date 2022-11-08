Gray unseats Butler in McCormick County probate judge race By GREG K. DEAL gdeal@indexjournal.com Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email John H. Gray Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Republican John H. Gray defeated Democratic incumbent Kathryne "Kitty" Butler in Tuesday's election for McCormick County probate judge.Gray received 51.15% of the vote to Butler's 48.81% in unofficial results."I'm in awe," Gray said. "I'm very humbled and grateful to the voters for putting their faith in me, and we are going to do some great things."Butler has served in the role since 2011.The probate court provides services for estate settlement, mental health, marriage licensing, and guardian and conservatorship.Gray retired in 2019 from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia. During his 45 years in law enforcement, he worked as a homicide detective and later as taskforce commander with the K-9 unit.He said he wants to work on expediting court cases and on better communication with law enforcement agencies Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John H. Gray Kathryne Butler Law Politics Guardian Mccormick County Probate Court Conservatorship Court Case View sample ballot See all of your options before voting Nov. 8, 2022. See sample ballot Most read news Highway Patrol: Crash leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in Abbeville County Greenwood man charged in connection to stolen golf carts Police arrest Greenwood man in connection to October chase Greenwood man faces charges after traffic stop leads to chase Greenwood man faces attempted murder charge Club members join fishing tournament Lions Club members serve meals Mathews Lions Club participates in parade